Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of I-Mab (IMAB) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of I-Mab("I-Mab" or the "Company") IMAB. Investors who purchased I-Mab American depositary shares ("ADSs") are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/imab.

The investigation concerns whether I-Mab has violated federal securities laws.

On or around January 17, 2020, I-Mab conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling more than 7 million ADSs priced at $14.00 per ADS. Then, on August 16, 2022, the Company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its collaboration partner "AbbVie will discontinue the global Phase 1b study of [I-Mab's] lemzoparlimab combination therapy with azacitidine (‘AZA') and venetoclax, in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (‘MDS') and acute myelocytic leukemia (‘AML')." On this news, I-Mab's ADS price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 17, 2022, representing a significant decline from the IPO price.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchasedI-Mab ADSs, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/imab. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

