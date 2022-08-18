Health City debuts “game changing” technology to improve orthopedic surgical outcomes
CAYMAN ISLANDS, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the Caribbean’s leading tertiary health care institutions continues its mission to roll out new technologies to improve both surgical outcomes and times.
Health City Cayman Islands utilizes the Smith+Nephew INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution to perform orthopedic surgeries.
Health City Cayman Islands has notched another Caribbean first with the acquisition of the Smith+Nephew INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution, packed with 4K technology, that enhances the view of surgical areas, particularly in orthopedic joint repair and replacement procedures.
“It’s a big game changer,” said Dr. Alwin Almeida, Chief Orthopedic Surgeon and Head of the Department of Orthopedics at Health City Cayman Islands.
“To put it simply, it’s like using the ‘Ferrari’ of arthroscopic towers. It is fast, it’s efficient, and it improves my efficiency. It allows me to do more procedures in a shorter time and it allows a consistent result with all surgeries,” he said.
With more than 20 years of experience in arthroscopic procedures and joint replacements, Dr. Almeida, who has successfully completed more than 6,000 surgeries in his career, added, “It gives us the best environment possible. It’s an automatic system that adjusts during the surgery to give you the best possible joint picture so that you can do the best possible job with regard to the repair.”
Dr. Almeida appreciates the need to continually invest in and leverage technological advances for the benefit of his patients.
“As a surgeon, I’m always looking for innovative ways to improve surgical outcomes,” he said, adding that the technology has improved, and intelligent machines can now control many of the previous manual functions.
Health City Cayman Islands recently introduced robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery to the list of state-of-the-art medical services the tertiary care facility offers through a partnership with local health care provider OceanMed.
The partnership involves OceanMed obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. David Stone, who utilizes the da Vinci X robotic system to perform a variety of minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries with the assistance of Health City specialists, including gynecologist Dr. Pooja Monteiro and anesthesiologist Dr. Susan Paul.
Thousands of patients across North America, Latin American and the Caribbean have been able to have increased quality of life as a result of the skilled work done by Dr. Almeida and his colleagues in the Department of Orthopedics.
Health City’s Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott indicated that it’s against that backdrop that investments like the new INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution are in line with the organization’s vision.
“From day one, we have sought to provide health care solutions that matter to people, not just in the Cayman Islands, but across the Western Hemisphere,” Scott noted.
“Especially with COVID-19 restrictions being lessened and people being more willing to travel, we want to be in a position to ensure that when they select Health City, they can rest assured that not only do we have highly-skilled world-class professionals but they have access to the latest tools and technology to help ensure excellent outcome(s) for patients,” said Scott.
Health City's Department of Orthopedics specializes in various orthopedic and arthroscopic procedures, including total and partial hip and knee replacements, shoulder surgery, elbow surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery in patients of all ages and activity levels.
About Health City Cayman Islands
Health City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. It features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high quality, affordable care. It is the largest hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Gold Seal of Approval from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com.
