Truss Again Named to Inc. 5000 List For Third Year in a Row

Inc.'s List Recognizes Truss as One of Country's 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, August 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truss has again earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 2022 list of fastest growing private companies in the United States, achieving that honor for the third consecutive year. The rankings can be found in full here.

"We're thrilled to make the Inc. 5000 list again. All the credit goes to our creative, talented employees, and to the many clients who trust us to help them solve some of their toughest, critical business problems," said Truss CEO and author of Move to the Edge, Declare it Center Everett Harper. "I'm particularly proud that we've made this list while maintaining a highly diverse, remote-first, high-performance culture that enables people to do their best work. It's the best way to celebrate our first decade!"

Truss designs, builds, and delivers complex software solutions for large government agencies and Fortune 500 corporate clients. Their core specialties – design, research, application, infrastructure and security engineering, product and delivery – combine to provide systems that enable clients to solve their toughest challenges and transform their core business operations. Truss first gained widespread recognition as part of the team that fixed healthcare.gov, and the company has gone to work with Department of Defense TRANSCOM, SpaceForce, US Department of Labor, Dell, Nuna and Benchling. By specializing in human-centered, iterative, agile development, Truss is able to solve a wide array of challenges including scaling prototypes through production, migrating legacy systems, and building scalable data processing pipelines.

To learn more about Truss and its work, please visit https://truss.works/

To learn more about Everett Harper's book Move to the Edge, Declare Center (Wiley), which shares the processes and practices that Truss uses with clients to solve complex problems, please visit the author site.

About Truss

Truss is a software development company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2011 and bootstrapped from launch, the company provides development services to the Government, Enterprise, and Startup sectors. Truss focuses on designing, building, and scaling modern software that exceeds standards for speed and security. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, it was named an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company.

Media Contact

Mark Karges, PressFriendly (on behalf of Truss), 1 4407730988, mark@pressfriendly.com

