Forbes names Scentsy among America's Best Employers for Women

Scentsy, an international direct sales company that creates flameless candles and other richly-scented home and body products, is being recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women.

Scentsy President and Interim CEO Dan Orchard said Scentsy is honored to be recognized for yet another one of Forbes' best employers categories. Scentsy has previously been named one of Forbes best mid-size employers.

"This is the fourth time Forbes has recognized our ongoing efforts to make Scentsy one of the best places to work," Orchard said. "When co-owners Heidi and Orville Thompson launched Scentsy in 2004, they were looking for a way to empower women and families. They wanted to show there's a way to run a business and thrive in a career without having to make sacrifices in the most important areas of our lives. We've worked hard to create an atmosphere where employees and Consultants feel like one big family. We all play a role, we all are important, and we all have access to the good things that family brings. Our culture and values lend themselves to everyone being included and welcome, and they provide Scentsy Consultants and employees with a true balance between work and life."

Forbes partnered with research firm Statista to identify the companies leading the way when it comes to supporting women based on an independent survey of 50,000 Americans at companies with 1,000 or more employees. Survey questions focus on respondents' recommendation of their employer when it comes to working conditions, diversity, parental leave, discrimination and pay equity.

"This award is particularly important to us because it highlights Scentsy's family focused culture and our position as a leader in the direct-selling industry. We are proud that 58% of our employees are women, as well as 42% of our employee leadership team. This award also highlights the success of this business model for our network of Independent Consultants, which is 94% women." Orchard said. "This is a tremendous honor for Scentsy, and we are very grateful to be recognized by Forbes."

About Scentsy

In 2004, Scentsy co-owners Heidi and Orville Thompson launched a big idea in a small, 40-foot shipping container on a Meridian, Idaho, sheep farm. Today, Scentsy is a Forbes-recognized, billion-dollar, direct-selling leader known for connecting people through fragrance worldwide. Scentsy has been recognized by Direct Selling News, Idaho Private 100, the DSA Ethos Awards and others for workplace excellence and growth. Scentsy operates in 15 countries, employs over 1,800 people and creates richly scented wickless candles and wax warmers, diffusers and oils, an award-winning Air Purifier, plus dozens of fragranced Laundry, Clean, Pets, and Body products. Our nearly 300,000 Independent Consultants globally share their Scentsy-product passion via home and virtual selling. At Scentsy, we believe that happy, healthy families build vibrant communities. Since 2010, Scentsy has donated $15.5 million to more than 175 global and local nonprofit organizations focusing on children, family and communities.

