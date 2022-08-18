CP Group Rolls Out 'worCPlaces' Flexible Office Spaces Within Atlanta Portfolio

Georgia's second-largest office landlord debuts 34 move-in-ready, amenitized workspaces ahead of wider offering across its growing Southeast portfolio

CP Group, the second-largest office landlord in Georgia, today announced the rollout of its flexible office program, "worCPlaces," at Lakeside Office Park and One and Two Ravinia in Atlanta, Ga. CP Group has also hired Brendan McGee as the firm's Director of worCPlaces to oversee the worCPlaces program, joining the firm from TechSpace Inc., an Industrious company.

The worCPlaces offering was initially designed in collaboration with Gensler. ASD | Sky has joined to further support the Atlanta roll-out and deliver exceptional custom work environments throughout CP Group's regional portfolio.

The recent rollout includes:

12 individual spec suites, ranging from 1,800 to 9,700 square feet on the 5 th , 9 th, and 11 th floors, at One and Two Ravinia

, 9 and 11 floors, at Ten spec suites ranging from 1,400 square feet to 4,600 square feet and a newly completed co-working space are all contained within a standalone, two-story building at Lakeside Office Park

These customized workspaces meet the needs of companies seeking move-in ready yet scalable space for growing teams. The co-working spaces at Lakeside also include available furnishings; in-building, digitally reservable meeting spaces; shared communal servery and open lounge for break-out space and team functions; secured entry 24/7, 365 days a year; and free surface parking and first-come covered parking.

Eric Ross, Sabrina Gibson, and Stewart Thrash with CBRE will serve as leasing agents for the suites at both Lakeside Office Park and One and Two Ravinia.

"Tenants in the market today seek office space that provides solutions, not problems. To assist businesses in getting back to the office, CP Group is delivering prebuilt spaces with market-leading finishes to reduce the friction of finding a new office," said Sabrina Gibson, First Vice President with CBRE. "How companies utilize office space has changed, and many organizations want to get their employees to the office now, but not in the same, old, and tired space. CP Group's worCPlaces in Atlanta allow a tenant to move in immediately and enjoy new open space with abundant natural light."

First announced last year, worCPlaces suites are under construction across the CP Group portfolio and in a majority of the firm's Atlanta holdings, including:

- Bank of America Plaza – 55-story 1.3 million square foot office tower that stands at the pinnacle of Atlanta's skyline on Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta. CP Group acquired the skyscraper earlier this year and has 100,000 square feet of worCPlaces spec suites planned, ranging from 3,000 to 25,000 square feet.

- Cumberland Center II – 17-story office tower with unobstructed views of the Atlanta city space in the dynamic Cumberland/Galleria submarket

- 3225 Cumberland – Nine-story Class A office tower surrounded by 25 miles of walking and biking trails, also in the Cumberland/Galleria submarket

- Paces West – Twin tower, 18-story building in the historic Vinings neighborhood

"With the amount of population growth and the influx of top-tier companies relocating to Atlanta, developers must not only provide premium office environments but the flexibility that allows companies to meet their evolving needs," said McGee. "The pace at which CP Group is repositioning and upgrading its Atlanta portfolio is in step with the demand the industry is seeing from corporate tenants. We are eager to roll this initiative out across the rest of the region and portfolio. There is great opportunity for flexible office right now, and I look forward to growing this offering with CP Group."

McGee comes to CP Group with over 20 years of expertise in co-working and office leasing, having worked predominantly with TechSpace Inc., an Industrious Company, where he spearheaded expansions in flexible office and workspace platforms across New York, Texas, and Virginia.

Earlier this year, CP Group hired Ryan Howard as Regional Director of Construction in Atlanta to oversee the firm's rapidly growing portfolio of construction projects in the region, including over $100 million in planned renovations. The implementation of worCPlaces and Ryan's hire come on the heels of unprecedented activity for CP Group, during which it executed multiple high-profile acquisitions in Atlanta — where its portfolio has grown from three to seven million square feet over the last three years — including the iconic Bank of America Plaza and CNN Center.

ABOUT CP GROUP

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida's largest and Atlanta's second-largest office landlord and ranks 25th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

