Triple M A.I Incorporated Super Efficient App for Enhancing Productivity

Since its establishment in December 2020, Triple M A.I Incorporated has been committed to offering supper intelligent solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity. The company has introduced a one-of-a-kind app that aims to improve the productivity of working professionals, writers, and administrators by training muscle memory and the mind to receive Binaural frequencies. The Finish- Productivity Training App uses sound to cause a change in the state of the brain. It capitalizes on the ability of the right and left ear to receive a relatively different tone or frequency and the brain's ability to distinguish them as a single tone. The brain then releases a third sound, known as a binaural beat.The Finish App's binaural beat is handy for users who want to get into a state of meditation, focus, and relaxation for improved productivity.Depending on the goals the users want to achieve, they can choose from four active modes on the app, including:Focus BetterTypical workdays for professionals, writers, and administrators are filled with a barrage of flashing badges from social media and audible notifications that can cause one to lose concentration. Despite the individual's efforts to focus, electronic gadgets and other activities can easily take them off course and ruin their attention. Unfortunately, most of these distractions originate from the work devices used to complete essential tasks.Losing focus is more than just a lack of willpower. It is a behavior hard-wired into the human brain to react to changes in audio and visual fields. These changes end up hijacking our capabilities to undertake or complete essential matters. Luckily, the Finish App is here to offer a solution.The 'Focus Better' mode will activate the user's brain focus center, making it more attentive to the information being relayed. Therefore, the user will quickly get that work done within a short turnaround time. The mind becomes more focused, allowing them to see images and text clearly and think better.With the Finish App, individuals can relieve themselves from the shackles of procrastination and the inability to focus. The 'Focus Better' mode is suitable for students or individuals with office jobs. The setting uses silent audio to adjust muscle memory or prepare the brain for job productivity. Read FasterProfessionals and students often find themselves with piles of unread material. To achieve reading goals faster, the reading environment should be a chamber of focus- an area away from distractions. Read Faster helps to enhance the user's speed reading skills.It is essential to note that speed reading is a package that involves reading faster while comprehending the information. The application eliminates all the distractions that may hinder the user from reading faster. As a result, the brain gets used to feeding the information being read.The best thing is that users can set goals based on their preferences. For instance, if a user typically reads 200 words per minute, they can improve the speed by aiming for 300-400 words per minute. Read Faster helps the user improve the number of words they read per minute and encourages them to grow their confidence. Read Faster also helps reduce or eliminate subvocalization (saying words in the head). With an appropriate volume, the tones fill up the user's head and slightly interfere with natural sub-vocalization. Once the user can overcome the inner monologue, they improve information processing and focus level, ultimately taking up the speed. Type FasterAverage speed writers typically write 41 words per minute. Although the average speed may be enough for one to land a standard job, a lot more is needed for writers who want to advance their careers or make a fortune.It goes without saying that individuals can type more words when they feel more comfortable. Finish App's Type Faster mode aims to activate muscle memory, enabling users to relax their hands for improved typing speeds. Whether it is the first time learning touch typing or they need some retraining after years of slow typing, the Finish App's Type Faster can help users get on track quickly.ComprehendEveryone wants to achieve mastery in their careers. The Comprehend feature encourages users to exercise and enhance their reading and comprehension skills. Comprehension not only helps users understand written text, but also helps them to fathom visual and audible information.The mode puts the user's brain in perfect comprehension when watching movies or videos or reading books. The feature is unique because the user can recall information they may not typically remember, allowing them to internalize the information they are consuming quickly.Finish App also features count-down timers to help the user track their progress. Users can choose to work for 30 minutes, 1 hour, or 2 hours before taking a break and make better use of the time left. The primary aim of these timers is to help users focus and commit time to a particular task while taking short or long breaks to freshen or revitalize themselves.Overall, Finish will help users enhance their productivity. The application will ensure workers can get work done by improving their focus levels, reading, typing, and comprehension capabilities. These enhanced skills, are summed up with the ability to track time and enable users to work on any written assignment effectively.Most importantly, Finish can train the brain to conduct specific activities regarding the above productivity modes. It will train your mind and brain to retain the links they establish while using the application. For example, the user can gradually learn to focus, read, type independently, and comprehend without using the application. However, adopting a permanent behavior can take approximately a few days, but the results will be evident within a few hours.Students, writers, and other interested users can access the application on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

