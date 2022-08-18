New agency is set to change the game of conventional and digital marketing and public relations during official launch
I know the pain of paying high cost in marketing but failed results! This pushes me to embark on the journey to search for success formula that fit well to solve the problems of SME”PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinfluenzz Sdn Bhd, Founded by Celia Teoh, co-founded by Alan Voon, Founder and Managing Director of Warrants Capital Group of Companies, Leong Seng Tat, Founder of Wealth Wolves Sdn Bhd, and Chua Wee Lee, Director of M Gas Steel Sdn Bhd.
— Celia Teoh, the Founder of Vinfluenzz, and Baby Organix
“As a brand owner myself, I know the pain of paying high cost in marketing but failed results! This reason pushes me to embark on the journey of Magic wand or turn key search for success formula that fit well to solve the problems of Small and Medium Enterprises” said Celia Teoh, the Founder of Vinfluenzz, and Baby Organix, in her speech during the launching ceremony.
The event started with speech by the Founder Celia and Co-Founder Seng Tat, followed by the opening ceremony, and signing of Memorandum of Understanding with 6 Brands, and an E-Commerce Trainer. The 6 brands, namely Baby Organix, L.A. Chicken, Man Fook, Sister Crispy Popiah, Kath & Belle, and Senss, were convinced to seal the deal with Vinfluenzz, faced similar challenges as Baby Organix.
Vinfluenzz pledged to create a sustainable partnership with the brands, and launched a community-based package to lower the barrier of entry for Small and Medium Enterprises. The event was then followed by the knowledge sharing session by famous TikTok Trainer Jamie Thoo and ended with networking session.
This community-based packaged program, also known as Vinzz Business Club by Vinfluenzz was initiated with the intention of helping the Malaysian SME Brands to be export ready by the mean of Branding, Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations.
“We found that many Malaysian SMEs have good product. We want to be the Brand Incubator for these products and help them to be export ready. “, said Alan, the Co-founder of Vinfluenzz. “The PR agencies in the market has big appetite, and most will charge 6 digits figure for their services, which is mostly targeting big corporate and public listed company.
Most of the SME does not have this kind of budget for their marketing and PR exercises. What we are offering is to lower the barrier of entry for these Brands to tell their stories to the market. We want to create sustainable partnership with these Brands, and help them grow their business”, replied Seng Tat when asked what is the reason to create Vinzz Business Club.
The launching was a big success with the supports from friends and networks of the gang. Also in attendance to support the Founder was Senior Manager of MDEC, Carol Fung. Vinfluenzz, is the one stop marketing and PR solutions provider for SMEs. Vinfluenzz – Media Made Affordable.
