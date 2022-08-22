FAA Certificates LahakX for Commercial Agricultural Spraying Drones Operations
A nationwide license allows dispensing of economic poisons by LahakX's fleet of spraying drones
The extremely limited number of companies approved by the FAA to perform agricultural drone operations uniquely positions LahakX to immediately begin serving the industry”SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LahakX, the spraying drone swarming and spot-spraying pioneer, today announced the completion of its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulatory requirements and, as a result – its readiness to start generating revenues based on its innovative spraying drone solution. Additional regulatory assets that the company achieved enable commercial spraying by swarms of drones in California.
— Dave Woodland, Vice President of Operations at LahakX
"LahakX has been working with the FAA for two years to complete the regulatory process. We are excited to begin spraying operations and appreciate the complexity and thoroughness of the FAA throughout the certification phase. The extremely limited number of companies approved by the FAA to perform agricultural drone operations uniquely positions LahakX to immediately begin serving the industry," said Dave Woodland, Vice President of Operations at LahakX. "The global agricultural drone market is expected to reach $5.89 billion by 2030, and we are looking forward to growing with the industry and providing valuable drone services to our partners."
US growers spend $16.5 billion annually on agricultural chemicals, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). A massive spraying operation is done regularly by manned pilots and drivers that cover the entire farm uniformly, regardless of the concentration of pests, diseases, or weeds on the farm. LahakX disrupts this traditional industry with its proprietary technologies that enable:
• Precise spot-spraying to reduce chemical consumption dramatically.
• Autonomous drone swarming to boost performance and modularity.
With its new certification, LahakX provides services to leafy green vegetables and strawberry growers in Central California. Top-ten crops in Monterey County alone generated $3.5 billion last year, according to Monterey County. "This means that our serviceable obtainable market is in the billions." Commented Mr. Woodland.
The company's roadmap covers additional crops in additional states, as well as additional spraying applications such as forestry, mosquito abatement and vector control, and golf courses. "Some of our product and business resources are already dedicated to developing our long-term strategy." Added Mr. Woodland.
About LahakX
LahakX allows growers and applicators to deploy a self-flying fleet of spraying drones that makes crop protection sustainable, precise, safe, and affordable. Visit https://lahakx.com
Eylon Sorek
LahakX
email us here