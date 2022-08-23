Local Foundation Repair Company Celebrates 25 Years of Serving the Bowling Green Community
Bowling Green Foundation Repair & Waterproofing, a leading foundation repair provider in Bowling Green, KY, is happy to announce their 25th year of service.BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert, timely foundation repair in Bowling Green, KY, is vital for ensuring its structural stability. No one knows this better than the founders and owners of Bowling Green Foundation Repair & Waterproofing, who are now celebrating 25 years of expert foundation repair in the city!
“Your property’s foundation is probably the last thing you think about when it comes to maintenance,” says the owners of Bowling Green Foundation Repair & Waterproofing. “However, once the foundation starts to show cracks and leaks, it’s time for expert patching. Ignoring those issues only leads to costly and dangerous secondary damage and more expensive repairs down the road.”
So what happens if a property owner ignores needed foundation and crawl space repair for a Bowling Green KY property? The owners are quick to explain. “Those cracks spread so that a structure might actually sink along one side. As it does, it pulls on structural materials including framing, flooring, and drywall. This sinking is what causes those unsightly cracks inside and outside a property that you often associate with a damaged foundation.”
The owners of Bowling Green Foundation Repair & Waterproofing go on to emphasize that cracks are not the only risk of ignoring needed foundation repair! “Those cracks let moisture into a structure which is absorbed by its wood framing. Guess what happens when wood absorbs that moisture? It starts to crack, rot, split, and sag.” They go on to note that these issues are not something to ignore. “A home isn’t likely to just collapse from a damaged foundation and framing but you might soon see warped floors, drywall gaps, cracks along baseboards, and other damage from that weakening framing.”
The issues don’t end there, they note. Moisture seeping into the home also risks mold and mildew, both of which are damaging and unhealthy. “They also create some very unpleasant odors!” the owners of Bowling Green Foundation Repair & Waterproofing note.
With 25 years of experience in the foundation repair industry, the owners are happy to help area property owners avoid foundation damage as much as possible. “We’ve provided expert basement waterproofing for Bowling Green properties, as well as foundation waterproofing, French drain installations, and more. These are all excellent choices for keeping a foundation dry and in good condition over the years.”
The owners also suggest regular foundation inspections, which they usually offer free of charge. “Inspections are the best way to spot damage before it spreads and gets worse,” they note. “Also, you might find out that your property’s foundation is in good shape and doesn’t need anything other than a waterproof coating.”
With Bowling Green Foundation Repair & Waterproofing offering no-cost foundation inspections, when should these be conducted? “Every few years,” the owners state emphatically. “It’s also vital that you call for an inspection after a severe flood or other damage risk. Property owners should also call us if they notice those telltale wall and ceiling cracks, mold, or anything else that might indicate foundation damage including cracks and leaks.”
Above all, they emphasize the need to schedule an inspection before buying or selling a home. “Remember that buyers will usually have the foundation inspected so it’s good to consider your property’s condition before putting it on the market. You’ll also want to make an informed decision about buying a home or commercial property as well.”
To celebrate their 25 years of foundation repair services, the owners of Bowling Green Foundation Repair & Waterproofing are encouraging property owners to call and schedule their FREE foundation inspection no matter the condition of their property. Their business office location is at: 2352 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Appointments are on a first-come basis and book quickly, so it’s vital that property owners call right away. Bowling Green Foundation Repair & Waterproofing is fully licensed and insured and always provides a written quote and guarantee for all repair and waterproofing services.
