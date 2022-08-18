DTS Software Slated to Sponsor and Host Three Technical Educational Sessions at SHARE Columbus

Industry-leading subject matter expert and DTS CTO Steve Pryor to deliver three z/OS learning sessions at SHARE Columbus.

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raleigh-based global mainframe storage management vendor DTS Software today announced its sponsorship of SHARE Columbus 2022, Aug. 21-26. This SHARE event will feature technical sessions covering topics including DevOps, security, IT operations, multiple virtual storage, professional development, and more.

DTS will be in booth #404 to discuss their storage management software offerings that help customers monitor, manage, and control storage subsystems in IBM® z/OS®. Attendees can stop by the booth to receive a free analysis of DFSMS ACS routines by expert storage management engineers, which will include suggestions on how to improve ACS routine efficiency, reliability, and readability.

"We were very pleased with the turnout in Dallas back in March and are looking forward to an even bigger audience next week," said Tara Velozo, CEO of DTS. "DTS Software will continue to support continued learning for mainframers in both our SHARE.org sponsorships and the educational webinars we host every month."

Also at SHARE Columbus, DTS Software will be sponsoring three educational speaking sessions focused on improving the performance and affordability of mainframe storage systems. Subject matter expert and DTS Chief Technology Officer Steve Pryor will be leading these sessions starting with the first on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 9:15 a.m. titled "Reporting with a Tool You Already Own - DCOLLECT," the second on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 1:15 p.m. titled, "SLIP, ZAP, TERSE, XMIT - What's it All About?" and the final on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 1:15 p.m. titled, "Just What is a Storage Group Anyway?"

Pryor has over three decades of experience in storage management, design, and support, and frequently speaks at industry events in addition to hosting DTS's monthly educational webinar series for mainframe database administrators, analysts, and IT professionals.

DTS' Educational Speaking Sessions at SHARE Columbus

Title: "Reporting with a Tool You Already Own - DCOLLECT"

When: Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. CST

Where: Hyatt Regency Columbus, Room: Franklin B

Speaker: Steve Pryor, Chief Technology Officer

Title: "SLIP, ZAP, TERSE, XMIT - What's it All About?"

When: Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Columbus, Room: Madison

Speaker: Steve Pryor, Chief Technology Officer

Title: "Just What is a Storage Group Anyway?"

When: Thursday, Aug. 25, from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Columbus, Room Franklin B

Speaker: Steve Pryor, Chief Technology Officer

Unable to attend SHARE Columbus? Visit DTS's website at https://www.dtssoftware.com/webinars/ for our monthly educational webinar series led by Pryor.

About SHARE

SHARE Inc. is an independent, volunteer-run association providing enterprise technology professionals with continuous education and training, valuable professional networking, and effective industry influence. Twice each year, SHARE gathers the leading subject matter experts, vendors, and business visionaries in enterprise IT for a week of education and innovation. For more information about SHARE Columbus visit https://www.share.org/Events/SHARE-Columbus-2022

About DTS Software

DTS Software is recognized worldwide as a leader in enterprise storage management technology. Specializing in products for the OS/390, MVS, Hitachi VOS3 and Fujitsu MSP operating systems, DTS products provide superior function and features that allow managers and users to more effectively utilize their investment in storage systems. The company was founded in 1991 and currently has over 1000 customers in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Far East. For more information, visit https://dtssoftware.com.

