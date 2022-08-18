WPS named DAV's 2022 Large Employer of the Year

Madison, Wis., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit veterans organization founded in 1920, has named WPS Health Solutions, a Wisconsin-based not-for-profit health insurance company, its Large Employer of the Year. WPS Health Solutions was formally recognized Aug. 7 during the 2022 DAV and Auxiliary National Convention in Orlando, Fla.

"Like DAV, WPS Health Solutions began as a means to serve the many ill and injured soldiers returning from a world war," DAV National Commander Andrew Marshall said. "By providing meaningful employment and opportunities to grow, WPS Health Solutions continues to support veterans of all generations. Beyond that, the company is a fierce advocate of veterans throughout their community and across the country. We are thrilled to recognize those efforts."

WPS Health Solutions was founded in 1946 to meet the health care needs of returning World War II soldiers. Today, WPS is also a primary claims processor for TRICARE For Life and a subcontractor for the TRICARE East Region serving more than 8 million beneficiaries. For more than 75 years, the company has shown its dedication to military veterans through its recruiting initiatives, support groups and mentorship programs. The company was selected for the national-level honor over numerous other businesses with 1,000 or more employees.

In 2015, in an effort to enhance its recruiting and hiring of veteran candidates, WPS Health Solutions created a military affairs manager position to work closely with its Human Resource Talent Acquisition Team. The company also includes a veteran on its hiring panel when interviewing veteran candidates.

Once hired, veteran employees at WPS are set up for success with several resources. The Veterans Enhancement Team (VET) was created as an employee resource group for its roughly 100 veteran employees to build camaraderie. The group also serves as a mentorship resource and has implemented a companywide Meet our Veterans initiative.

"WPS Health Solutions knows first-hand that our veterans are an amazingly capable group of employees. The leadership skills, soft skills and ability to grow greatly benefit our company's culture and success," said Military and Veteran Inclusion Lead Timothy La Sage. "We are honored to support and mentor these employees and grateful for this recognition of WPS Health Solutions' longstanding mission to serve those who served."

WPS Health Solutions supports many veteran initiatives, including several state Honor Flights, the Green Bay Packers' Operation Fan Mail program, Sierra Delta, Fisher House Wisconsin, Heat for Heroes, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, and more.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About WPS Health Solutions®

Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Solutions), founded in 1946, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS Health Solutions serves active-duty and retired military personnel, seniors, individuals, and families in Wisconsin, across the U.S., and around the world. WPS Health Solutions, headquartered in Madison, Wis., has more than 2,700 employees. Within the enterprise, there are three divisions: WPS Government Health Administrators, WPS Military and Veterans Health, and WPS Health Insurance/WPS Health Plan/EPIC Specialty Benefits. For more information, please visit wpshealthsolutions.com.

DeAnne Boegli WPS Health Solutions 608-977-7343 deanne.boegli@wpsic.com