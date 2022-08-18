ScoutLogic Hires Jody Mohammed as a Global Partnership Strategy and MSP Operational Executive
Mohammed brings 25+ Years of Industry Experience
LINCOLNSHIRE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
ScoutLogic has hired Jody Mohammed to lead the company's Global Partnership Strategy and MSP Operations. In this role, she will develop partnerships aligning ScoutLogic's innovative services and value-added solutions with her clients' critical business initiatives.
Prior to joining ScoutLogic Jody's experience included GRI/ProLimited and Pontoon, leading their Partnership Strategy, Solutions, Advisory, and Compliance Teams.
Mohammed is passionate about fostering solid client and supplier partnerships and has designed, implemented, and executed partnerships that encompass all channel partner relationships and platforms. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, she is well-equipped to help ScoutLogic's clients solve their business problems.
"My motto is to be a 'champion for the client and an advocate for the partner,’” says Mohammed. "I feel this really embraces my passion for fostering meaningful relationships that help promote innovation."
ScoutLogic is excited to have Jody join its team as they continue to grow its global presence. After spending over a year being a client of ScoutLogic, Jody saw the culture of exceptional communication and customer support firsthand. She was also impressed by ScoutLogic's turnaround times which were much quicker than her previous experience. Jody joins the ScoutLogic team to continue to provide the best customer experience possible.
“ScoutLogic is excited to welcome Jody Mohammed to its leadership team as she brings a wealth of experience in partnership development and execution," says ScoutLogic CEO David Garcia. "Jody client value orientation aligns perfectly with our mission of making background checks easier for recruiters.”."
ScoutLogic provides a full suite of background checks, including criminal background investigations, education & employment verification & reference checking, and drug testing to perform FCRA-compliant background checks.
