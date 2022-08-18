CBD Brand LumiZen Wellness Debuts Affiliate Program for Bloggers, Influencers, and Internet Marketers

Lumizen Health, Wellness, Balance Lumizen Wellness Broad Spectrum promotion Lumizen Wellness CBD Full Spectrum Softgels

New affiliate program signup now on LumiZen Wellness website

CBD is helping people on a daily basis and more people are experiencing it everyday.” — M. Meagher

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LumiZen Wellness has just announced the official debut of their brand new affiliate program, which is designed for bloggers, influencers, and internet marketers.

In 2021, the CBD market in the U.S. was valued at $12.8 billion, and these numbers are expected to rise at a 21.7% rate between 2022-2028, according to statistics published by Global Market Insights. LumiZen Wellness is on the forefront of the CBD market and provides natural, premium quality CBD products for pets and humans. These products include full and broad spectrum tinctures, nano softgels, bath bombs, and more.

Now, LumiZen Wellness is launching a highly anticipated affiliate program that will allow bloggers, influencers, and internet marketers to sign up for a unique code and marketing materials. Through this program, a portion of the item purchased when clicked on by a customer is shared with the affiliate marketer.

According to LumiZen Wellness, they are thrilled to welcome bloggers and content writers who are currently in the CBD, hemp, cannabis, wellness, health, natural, organic, and holistic spaces.

“Blogging is a great way to appeal to the masses in a particular field or subject,” said LumiZen Wellness founder Matt Meagher, in recognition that more bloggers than ever are interested in the rapidly growing CBD niche. In addition to writing about LumiZen Wellness in their blogs, affiliate marketers can also place banner displays as a way to earn residual income from affiliate links.

Affiliate marketing yields an average annual salary of just over $154,000, according to statistics from ZipRecruiter, which breaks down to $75 per hour. The affiliate marketing program from LumiZen Wellness is an exceptional strategy for content creators and influencers already in the CBD niche who want to connect their audience with quality products while also increasing their own revenue.