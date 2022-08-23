SRI Management Partners with Caavo to Enhance Resident Experience
South Carolina Community New Haven at Little River First in State Launch New TV TechnologySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SRI Management LLC, a company noted in the industry for its level of dedicated service, value and resident care, announces the launch of Caavo, an interactive, TV-based resident communication system, at New Haven at Little River. The cutting-edge technology uses existing, familiar televisions to enhance communication, manage check-ins and assistance requests, and strengthen family engagement. Caavo is designed to improve seniors’ quality of life while offering a simple-to-use way for families, residents and staff to connect.
"TV is a familiar technology our residents use every day for news and entertainment," said Don Bishop, CEO, SR Companies. “The Caavo technology is straightforward for users and offers multiple capabilities for residents to connect and engage with family while streamlining operations. This technology will be a game-changer for our communities.”
Caavo simplifies TV with a simple remote control with built-in voice commands, allowing residents to watch their favorite shows and interact with all Caavo features on their personal television. The platform provides easy video conferencing and messaging capabilities with families in addition to the option for seniors to send communication directly to community staff. From an operational standpoint, Caavo allows SRI team members to send messages and live stream with a push of a button, providing a simple point-of-connection for communication. The virtual caretaking options and automated communication tools save team members’ time so they can focus on meaningful face-to-face interaction.
New Haven at Little River is the first community in South Carolina to launch the Caavo system. SRI Management will roll the technology out to additional communities within its portfolio in the upcoming months.
"We're proud to partner with SRI Management to enhance the resident experience by turning the TV into a central place for staff and families to communicate and connect," said Ashish Aggarwal, CEO, Caavo. "We couldn't have found a more like-minded partner to be the first to bring Caavo to South Carolina seniors. SRI is a forward-thinking industry leader with a clear passion for creating differentiated resident experiences and our solution is uniquely suited to help them accomplish just this.”
