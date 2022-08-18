EVENT IS FULL (Waitlist Only): Annual Workshop Focuses on Women and the Outdoors

Ladies, have you ever wanted to head out to go backpacking or fishing or shooting, but not sure where to start? The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division can help!

The 11th Annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 4-6, 2022 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.

“BOW workshops focus on learning outdoor skills in a safe and structured environment, giving women from all backgrounds the chance to learn in a positive, non-competitive atmosphere where they can feel confident and have fun,” said Linda Scovanner, BOW coordinator. “Available class activities will include shooting sports, fishing, backpacking, nature photography, outdoor cooking and more!”

BOW is an educational program offering hands-on workshops to women (18 or older) of all physical ability levels and aims to break down barriers to female participation in outdoor activities by providing a supportive learning environment.

Weekend workshops begin on Friday morning and end on Sunday. Between meals and special presentations and events, participants can choose from more than 20 professionally led classes. Sessions range in intensity from leisurely to rugged (strenuous).

Participants can choose to bring their own tents and gear, or stay at the lodge at Charlie Elliott, part of a popular complex including a wildlife management and public fishing area.

“Although classes are designed with beginners and those with little to no experience in mind, more seasoned participants will benefit from the opportunity to hone their existing skills and try out new activities,” says Scovanner. “All participants will receive enough instruction to pursue their outdoor interests further when the workshop is complete.”

Registration for BOW is now open (deadline is Oct. 21). Cost per person, which includes food and programming, ranges from $255-$300 (dependent on lodging choice). A limited number of scholarships are available to assist individuals with registration costs.

For more information, including registration details and a complete listing of classes offered, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/BOW or call (770) 784-3059.

