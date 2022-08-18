Heath Consultants Adding to Innovative Line of Standoff Leak Detection Products
Heath's RMLD line has led to safer survey practicesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heath Consultants is pleased to announce it will soon be bolstering its RMLD line of products that continue to exceed expectations in multiple marketplaces across the natural gas supply value chain, oil and gas, and at fire departments. With state-of-the-art features, the RMLD line of products continue Heath’s 89-year history of industry-leading innovation for natural gas leak detection.
The team is currently collaborating with its long-standing partner, Physical Sciences Inc. (PSI), to develop another TDLAS-based technology – the RMLD-QGI (Quantitative Gas Imager). This new product leverages the latest technology to provide an even more accurate and reliable solution for detecting and quantifying methane concentration, all from a safe distance.
The RMLD-QGI is designed to serve as a lower-cost, higher-performance, enhanced-functionality replacement for traditional, passive non-quantitative, mid-infrared Optical Gas Imagers (OGI) that are utilized to comply with natural gas infrastructure Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) requirements. The RMLD-QGI will enable prioritization of repairs based on leak rate concentration, reduce costs to locate high-priority leaks, enhance worker and public safety, support Greenhouse Gas Inventory (GHGI) estimation and reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) environmental impact. With its state-of-the-art features, this new addition to the RMLD line will keep Heath Consultants at the forefront of the leak detection industry.
The RMLD-CS™ is Intrinsically Safety (IS) with a Class I, Division II rating, allowing operators to use it indoors and within potentially hazardous environments, such as compressor stations. With detection up to 100 feet, operators can safely survey areas that may be difficult to reach, like busy roadways, yards with dogs, fenced-off areas, compressor stations, overhead piping and other hard-to-access places. The RMLD-CS features a graphical user interface, internal data logging, GPS functionality, color camera and display and offers a complimentary phone app.
The RMLD-First Responder (RMLD-FR™) enables fire service/first responder personnel to establish, from a safe distance, the presence of methane gas in a potentially explosive building without putting themselves in harm’s way. It allows for the rapid scan of a structure's standard venting points to detect natural gas prior to entering.
With its simple operation, the RMLD-FR is an essential tool for fire service/first responder personnel who are called to address fire and natural gas emergencies. The RMLD-FR provides many of the same functions and features as the RMLD-CS, plus a streamlined user interface specifically for first responders, including a built-in alarm that alerts users when gas concentrations exceed safety levels.
"Heath Consultants Incorporated has been involved in tunable diode laser absorption spectroscopy (TDLAS) since the release of the original RMLD-IS in 2005. We are excited about the latest models for methane/natural gas leak detection and measurement to the Oil & Gas sector with the RMLD-QGI, and helping the Fire Service with the RMLD-FR and the Natural Gas industry with the RMLD-CS. All of these devices are technology game-changers that provide public safety and the protection of the environment from the release of methane as a GHG emission," said Paul D. Wehnert, Heath Executive Vice President/CMO.
For additional information, call Heath’s Customer Service Department at 713-844-1300 or visit heathus.com/product_category/gas/laser-based.
About Heath Consultants
Heath Consultants Incorporated is a third-generation, family-owned business founded in 1933 by Milton Heath Sr., who started out providing line clearing services to New England utilities. Heath partners with well-recognized research and development organizations and industry trade associations to provide state-of-the-art products and services to various utility markets, including products specifically designed to detect greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and services for environmental safety. Heath is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information on Heath's products or services, visit heathus.com.
About Physical Sciences Inc.
Physical Sciences Inc. (PSI) provides contract research and development services in a wide diversity of technical areas to both government and commercial customers. PSI's interests span basic research to technology development, emphasizing applied research. PSI develops advanced technologies for aerospace, chemical, defense, energy, environmental, manufacturing and medical applications. Core technologies have been developed with more than $500 million of federal and industrial funding over three and a half decades of operations, a period in which PSI has acquired an international reputation for technical excellence and innovation. For more information, please visit www.psicorp.com.
Paul D. Wehnert
Heath Consultants Incorporated
+1 713-844-1391
p.wehnert@heathus.com