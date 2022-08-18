New opinions: Aug. 18

Highlight: The North Dakota Rules of Civil Procedure are applicable in post-conviction relief proceedings to the extent they do not conflict with the Uniform Postconviction Procedure Act.

Application of the newly discovered evidence exception to the N.D.C.C. § 29-32.1-01 statute of limitations for post-conviction relief petitions requires the petitioner allege that the newly discovered evidence would establish the petitioner did not engage in the criminal conduct for which he or she was convicted.

Issues that were not raised in the district court will not be addressed for the first time on appeal.