July Jobs Report: Rhode Island Maintains Lowest Unemployment Rate in Recorded History

RHODE ISLAND, August 18 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee released the following statement on today's jobs report, which shows that Rhode Island is maintaining a strong unemployment rate of 2.7 percent – tied with last month, and April and May of 1988 for the lowest rate on record:

"Rhode Island's economic momentum is clear by the continued strong jobs reports we are seeing month after month. My Administration is focused on building on that momentum each and every day," said Governor McKee. "Rhode Islanders should be encouraged by the progress we're making together. In addition to record low unemployment rates, our state has one of the top-ranked economic recoveries in the nation and we've recovered nearly 90 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic with good-paying jobs still available."

See the full jobs report at https://dlt.ri.gov/press-releases/rhode-island-based-jobs-increase-100-june-july-unemployment-rate-remains-27-percent.

