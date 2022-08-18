Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,589 in the last 365 days.

Building global cooperation one game at a time

Chess tournament celebrates 40-year sister state relationship

MADISON, WI. AUG. 18, 2022 – Wisconsin students and their counterparts in Heilongjiang, China will compete in two online chess competitions – starting this week – to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wisconsin’s sister state relationship with Heilongjiang.

“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the bond between Wisconsin and Heilongjiang,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). “Our businesses need to thrive in a global environment. Tournaments like this help our youth learn valuable skills that will help them work across countries and cultures.”

About a dozen Wisconsin students are set to challenge their peers in Heilongjiang to a game of chess Saturday night. The virtual tournament is scheduled to run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. central daylight time on the website: https://lichess.org/.

Chess is a perfect medium for youth to get to know people from other countries and cultures, said Fred Lange, the chess coach for the University School of Milwaukee and the Wisconsin tournament director.

“We don’t have a language barrier,” he said. “It’s a game that can easily be played across the world.”

Lange said he is hoping that eventually about 100 Wisconsin students will take part in the tournament – adding that he expects the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 16 tournament to be better attended as school will be back in session.

The top 100 players in Wisconsin and Heilongjiang will receive wooden chess sets made from trees in Heilongjiang’s forests as a gift from the Chinese tournament organizers. The Wisconsin tournament will gift flash drives shaped like chess pieces to the top 100 participants on each side of the tournament, Lange said.

More information on the tournament, including how to sign up, can be found on the tournament website.

You just read:

Building global cooperation one game at a time

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.