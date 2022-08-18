Wall of Fame Entertainment Signs First Artist
More Momentum for Rising Star Emily BlackbirdNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start-up music artist booking agency Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC is proud to announce the signing of up-and-comer Emily Blackbird, the first artist on their roster. This alliance allows Emily to focus on working on her passion, her music, and Daniel’s passion, booking shows.
“Emily is a force to be reckoned with, and we’re beyond excited to work with her and her team. This is a personal and professional milestone to celebrate for me. It feels like the energy is palpable. Emily is an authentic soul. Her music reflects her heart. Her vocals are riveting. She will carry you on an energetic and thoughtful journey of edgy rock and sultry country.”
- Founder, Principal & Agent – G. Daniel Collins, Jr.
Wall of Fame Ent. collaborates with venues, talent buyers, and client artists to inspire a meaningful and productive career in live music. As a start-up, Wall of Fame Ent. is poised to enter the market competitively. Live Nation President & CEO Michael Rapino’s letter to shareholders provided a promising outlook for the future of live entertainment: "the second quarter confirmed that the live entertainment industry is back globally and bigger than ever.”
Emily is managed by Lucasey/Getter Creative Management, a national artist management and development firm. Partner Christopher Getter commented:
“Over the past year, Emily has created an amazing album and demonstrated a natural ability to engage audiences. Her music is genuine and relatable, and we are very excited to work with Wall of Fame to raise her visibility and get her in front of progressively larger crowds. Moreover, as a small business, we are eager to contribute to the success of other start-ups and help Daniel achieve his dreams as well.”
Blackbird’s highly anticipated 12-song debut album “Broken Record” was written by Emily, mixed by Mark Needham, and produced by celebrated GRAMMY-nominated producer Kent Wells. The album release date has not been announced; however, the northern California native released her first single, "Ordinary Dream Girl,” on March 25th. Her first single is climbing on stream counts worldwide. She is eager to grace the stages of fans everywhere, saying:
“I am coming up on the first anniversary of my relocation to Nashville, and it has been such an exciting year. Beyond completing my debut album, I have assembled some extremely talented musicians to get on stage with me. In the shows I have played so far, audiences are reacting so positively to the music. So, I am thrilled to work with Wall of Fame in sharing my musical gifts with as many people as possible.”
