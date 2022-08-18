AICRA Organizes 6th World Robotics Championship – TechnoXian’22

World Robotics Championship Robotics Water Rocket Competition

World Robotics Championship having participants from worldwide with 11 different competitions along with EdTech Expo to be organised by AICRA & MeitY

Helps Robotics community come together, learn together & progress together. Platform for Robotics enthusiasts to network, share knowledge, improve technical skills and prepare for future.” — Alka Sachdeva

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

- 1000 Teams with 8000 participants in Robo Soccer, Robo Race, BotsCombat, Maze Solver, Drone Race, RC Plane, Water Rocket, Fastest Line Follower and Innovations.

- Teams Participating from India and 18 countries including Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Nepal, Poland, Nigeria, Egypt, Iran,

- EdTech Expo to showcase 150+ Technology solutions

- International Ranking of Robo Clubs introduced by AICRA.

Aiming to boost sustainable STEM education culture in the country, 6th edition of world's largest Robotics Championship – TechnoXian’22 to be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi on 21st and 22nd Aug’22 organized by All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (Meity).

The 2 days tournament has witnessed more than 8000 young participants form 18 countries. 1000 Teams prepared themselves for 9 categories of robotics competitions. All winners would receive certificates and award of INR 20Lakhs.

In past 5 editions, TechnoXian has become one of the worlds’ largest robotics championship event series in terms of youth participation. It accumulates youngsters from all over the world together to be part of the biggest robotics championship and commemorate with knowledge and create an unmatched ambience and aura of learning as well as competing with fun under the expert’s guidance of research personals who have proved their worth in the field of academics and industry.

As per Shri Rajkumar Sharma, President-AICRA “TechnoXian aims at accelerating technological innovations and environment in the STEM education ecosystem of our country. These initiatives would inspire young generations to advance in latest technologies, that will reshape the Education sector and will provide solutions for all the current challenges in education ecosystem.”

Along with TechnoXian tournament, EdTech Expo will also be organized where Edtech companies and institutions can find the right opportunities, collaborate, forge partnerships, make deals and grow in their education processes. The EdTech Expo will provide everything that STEM needs to find a space in the ever-growing market and redefine the future.

All further updates regarding the event are available in the official online portal of TechnoXian

https://www.technoxian.com

New Delhi, 21st Aug 2022

Contact: Alka Sachdeva

Email:alka.sachdeva@aicra.org

Mobile: +91 7834999915

TechnoXian - World Robotics Championship Anthem