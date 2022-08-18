Tampa Personal Injury Law Firm Vanguard Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers Publications

Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, FL Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić Associate Attorney Silvia Amador Brett

Vanguard Attorneys Karina Perez Ilić and Silvia Amador Brett named in 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America© & Best Lawyers – Ones to Watch in America.

It is an honor for myself and Ms. Brett to be nominated and recognized through the Best Lawyers® peer review process.” — Karina Perez Ilić