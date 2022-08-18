Tampa Personal Injury Law Firm Vanguard Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers Publications
Vanguard Attorneys Karina Perez Ilić and Silvia Amador Brett named in 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America© & Best Lawyers – Ones to Watch in America.
Tampa, FL – Vanguard Attorneys is pleased to announce Karina Perez Ilić and Silvia Amador Brett have been named in the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers – Ones to Watch in America.
Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić was selected by her peers for inclusion in the 29th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for her work in Insurance Law, Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Only the top 5.3% of all practicing lawyers in the United States of America were selected.
Associate Attorney Silvia Amador Brett received a 2023 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for Insurance Law and Personal Injury – Plaintiffs. Less than 20,000 lawyers in 79 practice areas and 190 metropolitan areas across the United States of America were recognized in the third edition of the publication.
“Attorney ratings are highly regarded in the legal field as it subjects an attorney’s methods and ethics to the scrutiny of their peers – the people who are best suited to assess the accuracy and integrity in which an attorney practices law. It is an honor for myself and Ms. Brett to be nominated and recognized through the Best Lawyers® peer review process.” – Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney.
Best Lawyers® is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. A listing in Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by his or her peers. For over 40 years, Best Lawyers lists have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. Our lists of outstanding attorneys are compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. To view the complete lists, go to: www.bestlawyers.com.
ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español. ###
