eHACCP.org HACCP Training & Certification Courses are Accredited by the International HACCP Alliance

User-friendly and very informational online HACCP training. There are quizzes at the end of each chapter to test important objectives and concepts.” — Maggie Kratovil, Quality Assurance Supervisor at New England Natural Bakers

HAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org’s online HACCP training and certification courses are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance and, by default, are 18 hours long, examinable, teach HACCP in line with USDA and FDA HACCP training requirements, and are used by some of the largest food corporations in the world. Yet, eHACCP.org HACCP courses are the lowest priced.“Despite being the lowest priced HACCP training and certification solution, we pride ourselves on our continued content development, quality of content, user experience, customer support, and our reputation, which is excellent, as one can verify by looking at our user reviews.” Stated Mr. Stephen Sockett, owner and operator of eHACCP.org. “We set out to make the best online HACCP training experience possible at the lowest possible cost. By working with subject matter experts from all over the industry, learning and educational experts for better methods and practices of teaching content online and building our technology on open-source solutions, we’ve drastically lowered the overhead profile and increased our bandwidth.”“People call and email us asking if our HACCP certification is accredited by the IHA (International HACCP Alliance). We assure them that most of our online HACCP courses are accredited by the IHA, as can be verified by going to the IHA’s website and validating the trainer and the company. We are often told that they thought our prices are so low that they weren’t sure if we were accredited.” Said Alana Humphry, an eHACCP.org customer support agent.“We’ve made it so anyone can get HACCP certified, anywhere, and at any time. Suppose you are new to the food industry or moving into food safety, QA, product/production management, or any other position in a food business. In that case, our courses are such a low cost that the decision to enroll should be painless considering the tradeoff of getting HACCP certified and what that means to earn potentially.” Reiterated Mr. Sockett.“Our courses are extremely user-friendly with excellent HACCP content. We cover multiple industries, including Meat & Poultry, Fresh Produce, Food processing, Pure Juice, Storage and Distribution, and many others. Courses start at $179, and we offer an additional 20% discount when a company enrolls five or more people.” Claimed Mr. Sockett.eHACCP.org develops online Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) training programs and online HACCP courses accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP certification is required for individuals that create and implement Food Safety Plans and can help employees identify and prevent hazards in their facilities. eHACCP.org courses and content are tested and meet the body of knowledge requirements established by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HACCP training, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) scheme requirements, the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls (HARPC) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s Food Safety Enhancement Program.‘The demand for workers properly trained in Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) fully accredited by the International HACCP Alliance is helping drive our growth in North America,” explained Mr. Sockett. “With our courses being offered in multiple languages, our large corporate clients can have the same consistent food safety training throughout their business operations. This is another driver of our growth, and as our courses and training are helping individuals further their careers, word has gotten around about our product offerings,” concluded Mr. Sockett.For more information or to register for the eHACCP.org training courses in either English or Spanish please visit www.eHACCP.org About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and food safety training site for food manufacturers, processors, producers, water bottlers, and anyone working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts come from industry and government to ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in associations with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners, and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for a lot less money.

