8.22.22 Meeting of the VTNDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Postponed

Due to an unexpected change in the invited speaker's schedule, the previously announced August 22 meeting of the Federal Nuclear Waste Policy (FNWP) Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP), noted below, is postponed. A new meeting date (most likely in early September) will be announced at a future date.
