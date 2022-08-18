Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,575 in the last 365 days.

8.22.22 Meeting of the VTNDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Postponed

Due to an unexpected change in the invited speaker's schedule, the previously announced August 22 meeting of the Federal Nuclear Waste Policy (FNWP) Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP), noted below, is postponed.   A new meeting date (most likely in early September) will be announced at a future date.

For further information please see the press release.  

You just read:

8.22.22 Meeting of the VTNDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Postponed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.