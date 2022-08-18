SelectTV Debuts Value Channels, Includes 250+ at a Low Monthly Price

FreeCast's streaming pay-TV offering matches cable and satellite bundles in size at a fraction of the cost.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast is announcing the launch of Value Channels, a streaming pay-TV bundle bringing over 250 channels to subscribers for just $6.99 a month. This package also includes the company's SelectTV service, a streaming media aggregator offering access to over 500,000 free and pay-per-view movies and TV shows. The channels comprising the Value TV bundle include a variety of streaming pay-TV networks, Diginets, and FAST channels.

A highlight of the bundle is REELZ, a premium cable channel that also features On Patrol: Live, one of cable's top hit shows utilizing live video from law enforcement. Also included in the package are popular channels such as AxsTV, MGM, UPTV, HDNet Movies, INSP, Local Now, True History, Weather Nation, Buzzr, QVC, Newsy, OAN Plus, GustoTV, Baby First, Outdoor, Crackle, Law & Crime, Court TV, Nosey, the Country Music Network, and many more still being added every day. It's a wide variety of channels featuring something for everyone: movies, entertainment, news, weather, and more.

This new offer includes a seven-day free trial, with no credit card required to sign up. The Value Channels package represents an affordable but significant upgrade over the huge selection of streaming channels and on-demand tv shows and movies available through the basic SelectTV service.

FreeCast CEO William Mobley discussed the significance of this offering: "Hundreds of channels don't have to cost hundreds of dollars. The amount of content we provide for this price is just unbeatable, and when you add that to our SelectTV service, it's affordable access to anything you want to watch. This $6.99 monthly service launches at a time when consumers are looking for value, between inflation and recession concerns."

