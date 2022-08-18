Wedge Announces New Partnership with KarmaCheck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the modern recruiting platform that makes hiring personalized, today announced a new partnership with KarmaCheck, a first-of-its-kind company that uses data-driven technology to bring truth, speed, and efficiency to background checks. Together, Wedge and KarmaCheck help enhance hiring transparency.

Visibility into the recruiting process has become increasingly important in the last year as companies seek to source, engage and ultimately hire qualified candidates amid a perceived labor shortage. At the same time, a recent study from Aptitude Research found that one in four candidates drops off during the interview stage, with 52 percent of companies having an interview process that lasts four to six weeks. To improve candidate engagement, Madeline Laurano, founder and Chief Analyst at Aptitude Research, shared, "Companies must provide consistency, transparency, and fairness throughout the hiring process to ensure that candidates are not dropping off at this stage."

"In the battle for talent and quality workers, companies that provide transparency and a frictionless user experience reduce drop-offs across all parts of the application process," said Eric Ly, CEO of KarmaCheck. "Faster, easier and more transparent background checks make a complex process far more efficient for all involved."

"Despite the changing market, hiring remains challenging for many organizations, particularly in the healthcare, franchise and staffing spaces. Candidates are looking for more information about the process and where they stand in it. Recognizing the need to meet candidates where they are, both Wedge and KarmaCheck provide solutions that create a more transparent hiring experience," said Sean Paulseth, Senior Vice President, Partnerships for Wedge. "Working together, we can help our customers improve processes and achieve better outcomes."

About KarmaCheck

From background checks to employment and identity verification, KarmaCheck is the new truth layer for the Internet. Using best-in-class, proprietary technology, and a candidate-centric model, KarmaCheck helps companies hire more efficiently and allows individuals to own their identities. Visit www.karmacheck.com to learn more.

About Wedge

Wedge is the easy-to-use video screening solution that makes hiring personalized. With comprehensive functionality and uncomplicated pricing, Wedge ensures your organization makes a great first impression. Save time and money while making enduring connections with the right candidates. Visit wedgehr.com to learn more.

