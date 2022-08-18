Submit Release
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board/President & CEO of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. MYBF has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.39 per share compared to $0.37 for the same period in 2021.

The third quarter 2022 dividend represents the 348th consecutive dividend payout dating back to 1935. Muncy Bank Financial Inc. has increased its dividend payout since 1990.

The third quarter dividend is payable September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record September 2, 2022.

About Muncy Bank Financial, Inc.
Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery. A new Muncy Bank office is scheduled to open in South Williamsport in 2022.

