Endurance Lights Announces Release of Bright and Affordable Outdoor Solar Light
60W solar street light launching in time for Labor Day SalePORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endurance Lights, the leader in solar lighting solutions for safe and well-lit homes and properties, is releasing an improved line of solar outdoor lights as part of its upcoming Labor Day Sale from August 21 to September 6, 2022.
The team at Endurance Lights are experts in the outdoor solar lighting business, assuring homeowners light wherever it is needed. And with major power outages in the news, almost on a daily basis, Endurance solar lights provide customers a completely off-the-grid option. There is no wiring or electrical power necessary.
“Power outages in Texas prompted us to find the best solution for outdoor solar lighting,” said the founders of Endurance Lights, Ryan Fallah and Justin Balk. “We know how hard it is to wire and install new lights on the exterior of your home or business. If you wanted outdoor lighting, you were stuck with the options of either hiring electricians and spending hundreds or thousands of dollars, depending how hard the installation is, or trying to install the lights yourself. The lights can last throughout an entire night on one solar charge. We know that our customers will love our solar lights. We guarantee it.”
Endurance solar lighting is easy and cost effective. The solutions brighten up a private driveway, parking lot, ranch property, carport, shed or any application where it may be cost prohibitive to add electrical infrastructure. The lights are perfect for a property that has more than one entrance and come with a helpful Dusk To Dawn mode and on/off switch.
Fallah and Balk explained, “Most of us would just say hire an electrician and let them wire your new lights. Endurance Lights offers the best alternative to our customers, who should not have to be confronted with complicated electrical systems. Electricity can be extremely problematic and dangerous.”
The new 60-watt solar street light boasts 6000 lumens to light up any corner of a yard, garage, entrance or a property’s perimeter. The bulbs are more stable, brighter and last longer than any previous Endurance lights.
• Endurance solar street lights are easy to install because they have no wires for no-hassle installations.
• The lighting is rechargeable, as the solar charging is designed and built with exclusive, inner rechargeable battery technology that delivers bright, overnight outdoor lighting.
• The bulbs offer the safest and most powerful 6000 - 6500k LED light.
• They are also cost effective and energy efficient.
Endurance Lights is the outdoor solar lighting company of choice, with more than 40,000 satisfied customers, especially in the state of Texas.
Endurance Lights accepts VISA, Mastercard, AMEX, PayPal, Apple Pay, Discover, JCB and Diners Club.
For more information about the new outdoor solar light, visit https://endurancelights.com/products/60w-solar-street-light-6000-lumens.
###
Media Relations
Endurance Lights
media@endurancelights.com