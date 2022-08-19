Centrifuge Market Recorded Hyper Growth in the Upcoming Year | Neuation, Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., Harvard Bioscience, Inc

Hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and educational and research institutes are the major consumers of the centrifuge market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in frequency and increase in disease cases; Improvements in technology; Increase in research and development activities with their funding in biotechnology and life sciences sector; and the introduction of new products are the major factors driving the growth of the centrifuge market. The rate of adoption is increasing, which has a direct impact on the improvement of various automated techniques and improving investments in public and private healthcare. The demand for centrifuges has also increased, driving the growth and development of ultracentrifuges, microcentrifuges and multipurpose centrifuges.

Various manufacturers are working towards the improvement of the life science instruments market and to support the growth of research and development activities to meet the needs of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Since centrifuge equipment is very important and widely used in various laboratories, it is driving the research and development activities.

Hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and educational and research institutes are the major consumers of the centrifuge market. Among them, pharmaceutical companies and hospitals are the largest end users of the centrifuge market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Product:

• Equipment

o Micro Centrifuges

o Multipurpose Centrifuges

o Floor-standing Centrifuges

o Ultracentrifuges

• Accessories

By Application:

• Diagnostic

• Microbiology

• Cellonomics

• Proteomics

• Genomics

• Blood Component Separation

By End User:

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & Research Institute

• Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the centrifuge market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the centrifuge market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the centrifuge market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed centrifuge market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Neuation, Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd., Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

