The Crypto Launchpad is all set to launch its very own IDO platform.

The Crypto Launchpad's IDO platform acts like an incubator cell that provides blockchain businesses.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain and non-banking finance firms have taken over the world by storm. According to a recent study by LinkedIn and the crypto trading app OKX, it is estimated that the number of people working in the blockchain space has shot up by 76%, further creating a significant gap in the demand for technical talent. The study also highlighted that the United States, along with China and India, were the top three countries that churned out blockchain talent globally.

Every year with such a high number of people and organizations getting involved in the blockchain business, the need for understanding well-planned ways to raise capital for Blockchain projects is only becoming more important. The Crypto Launchpad is not only set on helping Blockchain project owners grow capital through their new IDO platform launch but is also helping aspiring blockchain business owners build their own Blockchain projects all from scratch. In today's world, raising funds or equity for blockchain businesses can be quite different from the traditional ways of raising capital.



Evolution of Fundraising

To run a company or a business in an economically profitable manner, one has to hold a good amount of capital. In traditional businesses, owners attempt to raise funds in various ways that include Angel investors, business loans, crowdfunding, cloud funding, bank overdraft, issuing equity to common and preferred shareholders, etc. Raising capital in a well-planned and time-sensitive manner is extremely important as it can significantly impact the overall output of a business. In some cases, business owners also choose to bootstrap their startups or businesses due to a lack of fundraising opportunities.

In the past few decades, business owners, especially startup business owners, have faced multiple challenges in raising funds. From not being able to secure funds or capital at the right time to not being able to secure the needed amount of money, business owners (especially owners who were in the business of blockchain) have faced multiple issues with the old methods of Fundraising. However, thanks to concepts like IDO, IEO, and ICO, new ways of raising capital have come to the rescue.

New methods of Fundraising for blockchain businesses

IDO

IDOs, also known as Initial DEX offerings, represent an asset or a token on a decentralized liquidity exchange. It allows businesses to receive capital from individual investors. Blockchain business owners looking to raise funds make the token's first public debut on a DEX; here though investors are allowed to trade the token, they still do not own any equity in the project. Initial DEX offerings provide immediate liquidity, on-spot trading, and lower costs for listing. Examples of IDO platforms - The Crypto Launchpad, Polkastarter, DAO Maker, etc.

IEO

IEO or Initial exchange offering is another way of Fundraising that has gained popularity in recent times. It is a form of capital raising where the cryptocurrency exchange oversees the token trading process. The blockchain projects wanting to get listed on the exchange go through an intense vetting process. The exchanges assess the tokenomics of the asset and predict possible demand for the same. While the token launch is immediate in the IDO process, under IEO, it takes a lot of time to raise capital. The main difference between IEOs and IDOs is the exchange platform; while IDOs are performed on decentralized exchanges, IEOs are performed on centralized exchange platforms.

Choosing to raise funds through an IDO or Initial DEX offering is a perfect move if you are a new Blockchain business owner with a limited amount of capital. It not only saves time but also makes the fundraising process super quick and, at the same time, does not drain your limited funds.



How is the Crypto Launchpad's IDO platform different?

Providing incubation support to emerging businesses that help them develop and expand in an efficient and effective manner can make a lot of difference. The Crypto Launchpad's IDO platform acts like an incubator cell that provides blockchain businesses with a wide range of full-scale services like business management training, venture capital fundraising, etc. From Fundraising to exchange listings, The Crypto Launchpad's IDO platform assists Blockchain business owners in the overall development processes, which not only sets your blockchain project on the right path but also makes it financially sustainable in the long run.

Can't find a business that will facilitate all the A-to-Z processes of your Initial DEX offering? The Crypto Launchpad has got your back! The Crypto Launchpad is all set to launch its very own IDO platform, which will help Blockchain businesses across the globe raise funds in the most convenient way.