Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market Is Expected To Exhibit Significant Growth By 2026

Increased awareness and concern regarding safety and hygiene during menstruation plays a major role in the growth of the Vietnam menstrual cups market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vietnam menstrual cups market size was estimated at $1.521 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.264 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019–2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5386

Rising awareness among the population about the availability of different cups & sizes, and benefits of menstrual cups over pads & tampons propel the growth of the Vietnam menstrual cups market. The reusable menstrual cups segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018. On the other hand, based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 6.1% by 2026.

The reusable menstrual cups segment to lead the trail by 2026 -

Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the estimated period.

The medical-grade silicon segment to rule the roost -

Based on material, the medical grade silicones segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018. The thermoplastic elastomer segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% till 2026.

The online stores segment to retain its dominance during the study period -

Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment held the major share in 2018, garnering more than three-fourths of the total market. The pharmacy/retail stores segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the estimated period.

Do Purchase Enquiry at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5386

A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene device that is used to collect menstrual fluid and prevent it from leaking on the clothes. A menstrual cup is an environment-friendly alternative to sanitary pads and tampons. The utilization of menstrual cups is projected to witness a significant rise, owing to rise in awareness about feminine hygiene products, and increase in demand for eco-friendly products. The market is largely fragmented, and several manufacturers have focused on offering reusable and disposable menstrual cups.

Key Findings of the Vietnam Menstrual Cups Market :

Based on material, the medical grade silicones segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the near future.

By distribution channel, the pharmacies/retail stores segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the reusable menstrual cups segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Buy Now with Discount (Till 20th August 2022):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4c228d0e699a386f9f7073ad27d5c789

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.