EHang Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") EH, the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle ("AAV") technology platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial and Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter 2022

Total revenues were RMB14.6 million (US$2.2 million), representing an increase of 152.5% from RMB5.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 67.1%, maintaining a high level with a further increase of 4.6 percentage points from 62.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

was 67.1%, maintaining a high level with a further increase of 4.6 percentage points from 62.5% in the first quarter of 2022. Operating loss was RMB74.3 million (US$11.1 million), compared with RMB63.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB74.3 million (US$11.1 million), compared with RMB63.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating loss 1 (non-GAAP) was RMB51.2 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB41.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB51.2 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB41.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Net loss was RMB73.9 million (US$11.0 million), compared with RMB68.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

was RMB73.9 million (US$11.0 million), compared with RMB68.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net loss2 (non-GAAP) was RMB50.8 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.



Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments balances were RMB240.7 million (US$35.9 million) as of June 30, 2022.

were RMB240.7 million (US$35.9 million) as of June 30, 2022. Sales and deliveries of EHang 216 AAVs were 8 units, representing an increase of 166.7% from 3 units in the first quarter of 2022.

were 8 units, representing an increase of 166.7% from 3 units in the first quarter of 2022. Under the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative, more than 5,700 operational trial flights of EHang 216 have been conducted in practical scenarios at 11 operation spots in China to date.

Business Highlights for the Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Updates

EH216-S Type Certification Updates



The EH216-S Type Certification ("TC") process has progressed into new phases following that the Civil Aviation Administration of China ("CAAC") issued EHang with the first Special Conditions for TC of a human-carrying unmanned aircraft system specially for EH216-S in February 2022. The CAAC TC expert team and EHang have reached a consensus on the Project Specific Certification Plan, Certification Basis, and the Certification Plan, respectively.

On top of references to CCAR-23 and many other internationally recognized regulations and standards, and conventional aircraft configuration management and airworthiness experience, EHang certification team has made further innovative explorations on new topics related to unmanned aircraft system, such as unmanned system, data link and ground control system, and worked out 13 means of compliance applicable to EH216. We are continuing carrying out internal tests and planning the activities for the demonstration of compliance.

Partnership with Tianxingjian on Scenic Flight Project with Its Purchased EHang 216 AAVs at Aizhai Wonder Tourist Area in Jishou, Hunan, China



In June 2022, EHang received an initial purchase order for 5 units of EHang 216 AAVs from Tianxingjian Cultural Tourism Investment and Development LLC., an affiliated enterprise of the Jishou city government in China's Hunan province, with deliveries for all 5 units completed. The two parties plan to develop a scenic flight project at the Aizhai Wonder Tourist Area in Jishou and have initiated trial flight operations at this newly-developed spot since the second quarter. Tianxingjian plans to purchase an additional 25 units of EHang 216 as the project progresses.

Strategic Partnership with Agricultural Bank of China Guangzhou Branch with Indicative Credit Facilities of RMB1 Billion for Long-Term Cooperation



In June 2022, EHang entered into a strategic partnership with the Guangzhou Branch of Agricultural Bank of China ("ABC"), one of the world's 10 largest commercial banks. ABC Guangzhou Branch is expected to provide EHang with comprehensive banking services, including indicative credit facilities of RMB1 billion, to support EHang's operations in China. This partnership with ABC Guangzhou Branch will offer tremendous support for the Company's long-term sustainable business growth, including on R&D, manufacturing, and sales and operations.

Prestige Aviation's Pre-Order for 100 Units of EHang 216 in Indonesia



In April 2022, EHang received a pre-order for 100 units of EHang 216 from Prestige Aviation, an Indonesian aviation company and a subsidiary of Prestige Corp. Prestige Aviation previously purchased one unit of EHang 216 from the Company with successful flight demonstrations conducted in Bali and Jakarta, Indonesia.

Strategic Partnership with C.P. Group to Introduce AAVs into Thailand



In May 2022, EHang formed a strategic partnership with Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. ("C.P. Group"), one of the largest conglomerates in Thailand, with an intent to establish a joint venture in Thailand for AAV sales and Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") operations.

CEO Remarks

Mr. Huazhi Hu, EHang's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the past quarter, we achieved excellent results from our efforts in actively adapting to the macro environment and gradually recovering from the continuous impact of the COVID-19 resurgence in China. Our unique and leading AAV products and solutions drove the increases in orders, pre-orders, deliveries and customers especially in domestic and Southeast Asia markets, bringing total revenues to an increase of up to 152.5% quarter-over-quarter and high quarterly gross margin of 67.1%. We are pleased to expand our strategic business and financial partners, such as C.P. Group in Thailand on AAV sales and UAM operations, and the Agricultural Bank of China Guangzhou Branch with RMB1 billion indicative credit facilities for long-term cooperation, which will further diversify our funding sources to propel our future growth."

"More importantly, we are grateful for both the CAAC and our certification team's efforts, professionalism, innovation spirit, and great support, that made our today's certification progress and breakthrough possible, bringing us closer to the goal of the EH216-S type certification and a new era of urban air mobility."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB14.6 million (US$2.2 million), up 152.5% from RMB5.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increase in the sales volume of AAV products.

Costs of revenues

Costs of revenues were RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million), up 121.0% from RMB2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increase in the sales volume of AAV products.

Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB9.8 million (US$1.5 million), up 171.4% from RMB3.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Gross margin was 67.1%, up 4.6 percentage points from 62.5% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in gross margin was mainly attributed to changes in revenue mix.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB86.5 million (US$12.9 million), compared with RMB68.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB12.2 million (US$1.8 million), compared with RMB12.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses were RMB39.6 million (US$5.9 million), compared with RMB23.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly attributed to professional service fees mainly related to annual report filing and some other legal matters as well as additional provisions for accounts receivable in light of the impacts from the continuous COVID-19 epidemic and control measures in China.



Research and development expenses were RMB34.7 million (US$5.2 million), compared with RMB32.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly attributed to the continuous development of new AAV models and the ongoing EHang 216 certification.



Adjusted operating expenses3 (non-GAAP)

Adjusted operating expenses were RMB63.4 million (US$9.5 million), compared with RMB46.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted general and administration expenses, and adjusted research and development expenses were RMB7.7 million (US$1.2 million), RMB28.8 million (US$4.3 million) and RMB26.9 million (US$4.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The increase in adjusted operating expenses was primarily due to the same reasons discussed under the heading "Operating expenses" above.

Operating loss

Operating loss was RMB74.3 million (US$11.1 million), compared with RMB63.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP)4

Adjusted operating loss was RMB51.2 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB41.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss

Net loss was RMB73.9 million (US$11.0 million), compared with RMB68.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)5

Adjusted net loss was RMB50.8 million (US$7.6 million), compared with RMB40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net loss attributable to EHang's ordinary shareholders was RMB50.4 million (US$7.5 million), compared with RMB40.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Loss per share and per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.64 (US$0.10). Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share6 (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.44 (US$0.07).

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB1.28 (US$0.20). Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS7 (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.88 (US$0.14).

Balance Sheets

The cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments balances were RMB240.7 million (US$35.9 million) as of June 30, 2022.



Business Outlook

We expect signs of business recovery in the second half year as we are actively adapting to the macro environment, continuing to move forward on EHang 216 certification, securing more product orders, and expanding our regional aerial media business in the Europe market. We remain confident in our growth potentials and long-term outlook given our core values and unique advantages.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations regarding its business situation and market conditions. The outlook is subject to changes, especially uncertainties and situations related to the certification process, COVID-19 epidemic and control measures, and global political and economic landscape.

About EHang

EHang EH is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle ("AAV") technology platform company. EHang's mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to EHang 216 Type Certification, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our AAV products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted general and administration expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, adjusted basic and diluted loss per ordinary share and adjusted basic and diluted loss per ADS (collectively, the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. There was no income tax impact on the Company's non-GAAP adjustments because the non-GAAP adjustments are usually recorded in entities located in tax-free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effects of items of (i) share-based compensation expenses and (ii) certain non-operational expenses, such as provisions for legal proceedings, which are included in their comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management members in their financial and operational decision-making.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using the Non-GAAP Financial Measures is that they do not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in the business and are not reflected in the presentation of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Further, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

Each of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to its comparable GAAP measure or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's most directly comparable GAAP measures in conjunction with the Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the Non-GAAP Financial Measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to in this press release could have been converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

As of As of December

31, 2021 June

30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 246,863 207,126 30,923 Restricted cash 160 - - Short-term investments 65,108 33,557 5,010 Accounts receivable, net 56,189 54,802 8,182 Inventories 78,075 79,229 11,829 Prepayments and other current assets 29,395 34,131 5,095 Amount due from a related party 1,360 - - Total current assets 477,150 408,845 61,039 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 33,821 32,424 4,841 Operating lease right‑of‑use assets, net8 - 17,869 2,668 Intangible assets, net 745 960 143 Long-term loans receivable 15,208 1,840 275 Long-term investments 6,143 7,936 1,185 Other non-current assets 2,367 1,648 246 Total non-current assets 58,284 62,677 9,358 Total assets 535,434 471,522 70,397 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term bank loans 10,000 19,794 2,955 Accounts payable 45,560 40,223 6,005 Contract liabilities 14,831 15,605 2,330 Current portion of long-term bank loans 3,000 13,885 2,073 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,851 71,270 10,640 Current portion of lease liabilities8 - 11,122 1,660 Deferred income 733 772 115 Deferred government subsidies 468 441 66 Income taxes payable 4 4 1 Total current liabilities 136,447 173,116 25,845 Non-current liabilities: Long-term bank loans 17,000 4,615 689 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests 40,000 40,000 5,972 Deferred tax liabilities 292 292 44 Unrecognized tax benefit 5,480 5,480 818 Lease liabilities8 - 8,294 1,238 Deferred income 2,169 1,901 284 Other non-current liabilities - 1,347 201 Total non-current liabilities 64,941 61,929 9,246 Total liabilities 201,388 235,045 35,091

________________________



8 On January 1, 2022, the Company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the modified retrospective transition method and will not restate comparative periods.

EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONT'D)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

As of As of December

31, 2021 June

30, 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(CONTINUED) Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 75 75 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,459,374 1,493,071 222,910 Statutory reserves 1,191 1,191 178 Accumulated deficit (1,122,153 ) (1,264,367 ) (188,765 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,886 ) 5,444 813 Total EHang Holdings Limited shareholders' equity 332,601 235,414 35,147 Non-controlling interests 1,445 1,063 159 Total shareholders' equity 334,046 236,477 35,306 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 535,434 471,522 70,397





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total revenues 12,164 5,790 14,618 2,182 35,141 20,408 3,047 Costs of revenues (3,897 ) (2,174 ) (4,805 ) (717 ) (12,348 ) (6,979 ) (1,042 ) Gross profit 8,267 3,616 9,813 1,465 22,793 13,429 2,005 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (10,762 ) (12,697 ) (12,243 ) (1,828 ) (20,248 ) (24,940 ) (3,723 ) General and administrative expenses (42,809 ) (23,510 ) (39,563 ) (5,907 ) (88,868 ) (63,073 ) (9,417 ) Research and development expenses (31,769 ) (32,001 ) (34,727 ) (5,185 ) (59,623 ) (66,728 ) (9,962 ) Total operating expenses (85,340 ) (68,208 ) (86,533 ) (12,920 ) (168,739 ) (154,741 ) (23,102 ) Other operating income 2,163 778 2,424 362 4,830 3,202 478 Operating loss (74,910 ) (63,814 ) (74,296 ) (11,093 ) (141,116 ) (138,110 ) (20,619 ) Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 561 1,370 1,139 170 2,518 2,509 375 Interest expenses (474 ) (475 ) (440 ) (66 ) (868 ) (915 ) (137 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 38 (423 ) (1,018 ) (152 ) (268 ) (1,441 ) (215 ) Other non-operating (expenses) income, net 192 (5,489 ) 721 107 2,733 (4,768 ) (712 ) Total other income (expense) 317 (5,017 ) 402 59 4,115 (4,615 ) (689 ) Loss before income tax and income from equity method investment (74,593 ) (68,831 ) (73,894 ) (11,034 ) (137,001 ) (142,725 ) (21,308 ) Income tax benefits (expenses) - 2 (1 ) - (117 ) 1 - Loss before income from equity method investment (74,593 ) (68,829 ) (73,895 ) (11,034 ) (137,118 ) (142,724 ) (21,308 ) Income from equity method investment - 13 30 4 - 43 6 Net loss (74,593 ) (68,816 ) (73,865 ) (11,030 ) (137,118 ) (142,681 ) (21,302 )





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONT'D)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss (74,593 ) (68,816 ) (73,865 ) (11,030 ) (137,118 ) (142,681 ) (21,302 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 197 155 312 47 558 467 70 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (74,396 ) (68,661 ) (73,553 ) (10,983 ) (136,560 ) (142,214 ) (21,232 ) Net loss per ordinary share: Basic and diluted (0.67 ) (0.60 ) (0.64 ) (0.10 ) (1.23 ) (1.24 ) (0.19 ) Shares used in net loss per ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares): Basic and diluted 110,858 114,353 114,410 114,410 110,668 114,385 114,385 Loss per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)

Basic and diluted (1.34 ) (1.20 ) (1.28 ) (0.20 ) (2.46 ) (2.48 ) (0.38 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments net of nil tax (5,884 ) (1,114 ) 12,444 1,858 (1,553 ) 11,330 1,692 Realized gains on available-for-sale investments, net of nil tax - - - - (1,729 ) - - Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (5,884 ) (1,114 ) 12,444 1,858 (3,282 ) 11,330 1,692 Comprehensive loss (80,477 ) (69,930 ) (61,421 ) (9,172 ) (140,400 ) (131,351 ) (19,610 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests 197 155 312 47 558 467 70 Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (80,280 ) (69,775 ) (61,109 ) (9,125 ) (139,842 ) (130,884 ) (19,540 )





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONDENSED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross profit 8,267 3,616 9,813 1,465 22,793 13,429 2,005 Plus: Share-based compensation - - - - - - - Adjusted gross profit 8,267 3,616 9,813 1,465 22,793 13,429 2,005 Sales and marketing expenses (10,762 ) (12,697 ) (12,243 ) (1,828 ) (20,248 ) (24,940 ) (3,723 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 4,578 4,352 4,545 679 9,204 8,897 1,328 Adjusted sales and marketing expenses (6,184 ) (8,345 ) (7,698 ) (1,149 ) (11,044 ) (16,043 ) (2,395 ) General and administrative expenses (42,809 ) (23,510 ) (39,563 ) (5,907 ) (88,868 ) (63,073 ) (9,417 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 12,910 10,253 10,726 1,601 49,241 20,979 3,132 Adjusted general and administrative expenses (29,899 ) (13,257 ) (28,837 ) (4,306 ) (39,627 ) (42,094 ) (6,285 ) Research and development expenses (31,769 ) (32,001 ) (34,727 ) (5,185 ) (59,623 ) (66,728 ) (9,962 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 8,001 7,539 7,834 1,170 15,915 15,373 2,295 Adjusted research and development expenses (23,768 ) (24,462 ) (26,893 ) (4,015 ) (43,708 ) (51,355 ) (7,667 ) Operating expenses (85,340 ) (68,208 ) (86,533 ) (12,920 ) (168,739 ) (154,741 ) (23,102 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 25,489 22,144 23,105 3,450 74,360 45,249 6,755 Adjusted operating expenses (59,851 ) (46,064 ) (63,428 ) (9,470 ) (94,379 ) (109,492 ) (16,347 ) Operating loss (74,910 ) (63,814 ) (74,296 ) (11,093 ) (141,116 ) (138,110 ) (20,619 ) Plus: Share-based compensation 25,489 22,144 23,105 3,450 74,360 45,249 6,755 Adjusted operating loss (49,421 ) (41,670 ) (51,191 ) (7,643 ) (66,756 ) (92,861 ) (13,864 )





EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONT'D)

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for per share data and per ADS data)