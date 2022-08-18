New Christmas Gift Ideas From WORX Provide Solutions To Common DIY Projects and Tasks

Bring out the bows and wrapping paper. WORX is in the Christmas spirit early this year with new gift ideas like the WORX Nitro 20V ½ in. Brushless Drill/Driver, WORX 20V Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner with 4.0Ah battery and the WORX 12 amp TRIVA Blower/Mulcher/Vac.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bring out the bows and wrapping paper. WORX is in the Christmas spirit early this year with gift ideas like the WORX Nitro 20V ½ in. Brushless Drill/Driver, WORX 20V Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner with 4.0Ah battery and the WORX 12 amp TRIVA Blower/Mulcher/Vac.

It's only August, so make room in a favorite hiding place to store these gifts until the holidays arrive. Whoever unwraps the WORX Nitro 20V ½ in. Brushless Drill/Driver will be all smiles as they unpack this handy drill and all it has to offer.

For starters, the WORX Nitro drill-driver features a high-efficiency brushless motor that provides 25 percent more power and 50 percent longer run time than comparable brushed motors. The brushless motor also runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors with brushes, resulting in smooth, reliable operation. In fact, the WORX brushless motor provides 10 times longer life than motors with brushes.

The WORX Nitro 20V ½ in. Drill-Driver is equipped with a heavy-duty, 1/2 in., ratcheting metal chuck for superior bit retention. It also utilizes all-metal gears to ensure dependable performance during the toughest jobs.

The drill-driver's two-speed gearing and 18+1 clutch positions enable users to easily find the best speed and torque for the job at hand. Speed ranges are 0-600 and 0-2000 no-load rpm, with maximum torque of 531 in.-lbs. It's capable of drilling 1-3/4 in. in wood and 1/2 in. in steel.

Weighing 3.38 lbs., the Nitro drill-driver is compact and balanced. It has a variable-speed trigger and a comfortable, rubber overmold grip. A built-in LED light illuminates the work area once the trigger is pressed.

Besides the Nitro 20V Drill-Driver, the kit includes one 20V 2.0Ah battery with 2-amp, one-hour charger, double-ended bit and carrying bag. The drill-driver is covered by WORX three-year limited warranty.

WORX Nitro 20V ½ in. Brushless Drill/Driver (WX102L, $119.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including Lowes.com, Menards.com and Amazon. A combo kit featuring the WORX Nitro 20V ½ in. Brushless Drill/Driver and 20V Brushless Impact Driver, (WX960L, $199.99) also is available at worx.com and Amazon.

Unlike a conventional pressure washer, WORX 20V Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner with 4.0Ah battery can draw water not only from a garden hose, but a bucket, 2-liter bottle with adapter, a pool and other fresh water sources such as a lake or river. Its cordless versatility means it's not tethered to an electrical outlet nor is it dependent on gas or oil for operation.

The 20V Hydroshot is five times more powerful than a garden hose connected to a spray nozzle. It features five adjustable spray patterns from 0, 15, 25 and 40º plus a gentle shower for watering plants. With a maximum 320 psi, Hydroshot is safe to use when washing and rinsing windows, cars, trucks and vans, as well as removing sand from beach gear after a day at the beach. Some homeowners take Hydroshot into the shower to rinse walls and shower floors.

Included with the Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner is a 20 ft. filtered draw hose with an adjustable float that comes with the draw hose to keep the filter from sucking up sand or mud from the bottom of lakes or rivers.

The WORX 20V Hydroshot is powered by a high-capacity 4.0Ah 20V Max lithium battery with charge level indicator for extended run time. The battery is compatible with more than 75 other WORX DIY and lawn and garden tools and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The WORX 20V Power Share Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner with 4.0Ah battery (WG620, $139.99) is available at worx.com and online retailers including homeDepot.com and Amazon.

A handy helper in the yard is the WORX 3-in-1 TRIVAC® Blower/Mulcher/Vac. This combination vac features a patented articulating motor that allows one-touch, tool-free conversion from blower to vacuum. The yard vac generates high-capacity air volume due to its motor and air siphon design.

With TRIVAC, all blowing, mulching, and vacuuming applications are completed using a single tube. Converting from blower to mulcher/vac is a matter of turning a switch and connecting the 1.4 bushel collection bag.

The wide-mouth design makes it ideal for vacuuming leaves and other yard debris throughout the property, even in hard-to-reach areas, such as under decks, or between shrubs and fence lines.

The TRIVAC features two-speeds with a maximum of 600 cfm. At low speed, the blower's sweeping action is ideal for sidewalks, driveways, patios and decks, while high speed drives movement of large volumes of leaves.

The 12-amp blower/mulcher/vac has a two-stage metal impeller to shred and pulverize leaves and twigs to a 16:1 ratio. Simply stated, if a homeowner was filling recyclable bags by hand with leaves and twigs, he or she would fill nearly 16 bags versus a single bag with the WORX TRIVAC. The vac weighs 8.8 lbs. in blower mode and 9.5 lbs. in vac mode due to the weight of the collection bag.

The WORX TRIVAC 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Vac (WG522, $159.99) is available at worx.com and Amazon. The TRIVAC is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

