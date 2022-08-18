All e Technologies (Alletec) Receives the Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award for 2022/ 2023
Your outstanding performance has placed you in an elite group of our most strategic Microsoft Business Applications partners from across the globe ..…”NOIDA, INDIA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alletec, a leading provider of Digital Transformation solutions, has been named to the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/ 2023 Inner Circle, for the second consecutive year, and for the sixth time overall. This yet again reconfirms Alletec’s firm position in the top echelons of Microsoft Business Applications’ global network of partners.
As the partner of choice for growth and transformation to a large number of organizations in the mid and upper-mid market segments, Alletec helps customers enhance operational efficiency, achieve sustainable competitive advantage and improve customer experience through intelligent business applications. These applications use Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM capabilities, along with Power Platform and other technologies from the Microsoft stack. They help in bringing together - Company & Customers, Factory & Field Service, StoreFront & Supply Chain, Patients & Providers, People & Governments by putting in place integrated operational systems, Collaboration Portals, Mobile Apps, and enable businesses draw actionable insights from data.
Alletec has been consistently investing in product development and innovation, and in building IP for industry specific solutions. These IP help significantly in cutting down time for solution implementations, and user adaption.
‘Your outstanding performance has placed you in an elite group of our most strategic Microsoft Business Applications partners from across the globe ..… thank you for your dedication to our joint customers, as well as your commitment to business excellence’ says Peter Jensen of Microsoft.
“We constantly strive to help our customers stay ahead of competition through successful digital transformation initiatives. Our 2 decades long partnership with Microsoft has enabled us ensure that our customers get solutions that are built on a world-class suite of products. Alletec team brings to fore the industry knowledge and experience built with hundreds of customers. Our adaption of Agile Methodology has enabled us enhance project ROI for our customers. We will continue to keep investing further in the development of Intellectual Property, and in our Microsoft relationship” said Dr. Ajay Mian – Founder & CEO, All e Technologies Ltd.
Alletec is a Microsoft Gold Partner and has successfully delivered Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform engagements for more than 800 customers, from over 30 countries, in the past 2 decades.
