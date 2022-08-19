MoonXBT Sees Social Trading as the Next Big Trend in Crypto
MoonXBT vows to become the bellwether among crypto-social trading platforms.SINGAPORE , August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even though the crypto market has seen some rise lately due to a few hot topics such as Ethereum Mainnet Merge, the market is still overall stagnant due to the lack of major driving forces. However, as a silver lining, the bear market offers crypto platforms a good chance to identify long-term opportunities and clarify their visions.
MoonXBT, a young and innovative exchange, apart from having developed a comprehensive product line consisting of future contract, warrant option, spot market, OTC, and perpetual swap in just a little over a year time span, sees another great opportunity in the crypto space which is social trading and vows to become the bellwether among crypto social trading platforms.
Early this year, The Insight Partners released a report on social trading platforms forecasting that the market size of social trading platforms will double from $2.2 billion to almost $4 billion in the next few years. According to MoonXBT, it sees social trading as the next big thing because of three major reasons: the substantial benefits of copy trading, trading improvement through social interaction, and the sense of community belonging.
Substantial Benefits of Copy Trading
Copy trading is a trading method that allows less experienced traders to copy the strategies of more skilled traders and have their orders placed in sync with the professional traders they follow. Copy trading is the core functional component of social trading.
Copy trading brings substantial benefits for both traders who copy trades and traders who are being copied. For the copy traders, copy trading supplements their lack of trading knowledge and experience and makes it possible for them to make profits only professional traders can make. It also saves time and energy for the traders since their copied trades are automatically executed. Professional traders, get to share the profit of their copiers as a way to monetize their trading strategies which are essentially important intangible assets.
MoonXBT provides fast and secure copy trading services with multiple high-quality professional traders for users to choose to follow. Traders can choose who to copy trade by different dimensions on MoonXBT such as ROR, trading days, total transactions, win rates, etc.
Trading Improvement Through Trading Interaction
Learning and improving trading skills through social interaction are becoming more and more popular among traders, especially young ones. Many traders have more than one trading KOLs that they follow for daily updates on the market or trading strategies. They also like to engage in a group discussion about the market and trading strategies.
MoonXBT also offers traders many useful tools to acquire trading enhancement through social interaction such as the in-app trading forums where traders can exchange thoughts and information with each other, as well as trading battles where traders can compete with each other using trading bonuses to enhance their trading skills in a virtual environment so that they can have better win rate in real trading.
Sense of Community Belonging
Nevertheless, social trading provides a sense of belonging that appears to be more and more important for crypto traders. Compared to other activities, crypto trading can make a person very emotionally fragile since large gains and losses can occur in just a blink of an eye.
For traders, it is important for them to find peers who sympathize with their experiences and share practical mental tips to cope with hard times. And this is what social trading can offer. Also, the emotional bond can strengthen the growth of a community and in turn facilitate the growth of an exchange platform.
Through MoonXBT’s social trading, the platform has already attracted more than 100K users to download its application on Google Play Store. It also has now more than 200 million daily trading volumes contributed by traders from all over the world including Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, and Latin America area.
Last but not the least, MoonXBT has a very generous rebate program to develop its social trading. The platform offers its users a rebate program which enables them to earn up to 30% of the total trading amount of the users who they have attracted to MoonXBT based on their social connections. For influencers, the percentage is up to 50%.
