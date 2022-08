Patient Handling Equipment Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Patient handling equipment market report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient handling equipment market is segmented based on product, type of care, accessories, end users, and geography. The products covered in the report include wheelchair, scooter, beds, bathroom safety, mechanical, and ambulatory. The types of care included in the report are bariatric, fall, critical, and wound. The accessories discussed in the report are lifting and transfer. The end users covered in the report are homecare, hospitals, elderly care homes, and others. The market is divided geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Prism Medical, Guldmann Inc., Getinge Group, Linet Spol. S.R.O., Stiegelmeyer & Co. GmBH, and Joerns Healthcare. They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

Rising aging population, government policies, and rising incidences of diseases are key factors driving the growth of the global patient handling equipment market. However, the scarcity of skilled professionals and challenges to bariatric care patients are factors restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological advancements and private institutional nursing create opportunities for growth in the market.

Patient handling equipment assist to move, transfer, or support a person or body part conveniently in medical facilities. It ensures safety of care givers and doctors while handling patients. The enhancement in quality of care and maintaining personal hygiene of patients is possible with the help of patient handling equipment. It also increases the productivity of care givers, reduces possibility of patient injuries, and is cost efficient than retrofitting.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the global patient handling equipment market.

โ€ข An exhaustive analysis of key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers helps in understanding competitive scenario.

โ€ข This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2020 and 2028, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

โ€ข The report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status of the global patient handling equipment market.

โ€ข Comprehensive analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2028.

โ€ข An extensive analysis of current research and clinical developments within the global patient handling equipment market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help in understanding the behavior of the market.

โ€ข The global patient handling equipment market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

