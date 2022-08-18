Global Construction Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Construction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Construction Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Construction Global Market Report 2022”, the construction market share is expected to grow from $13.57 trillion in 2021 to $15.17 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth in the construction market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The construction market is expected to reach $22.87 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. The increasing construction activities in emerging markets is expected to propel the growth of the construction market over coming years.

Key Trends In The Construction Market

According to the construction market outlook, building construction companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. According to World Green Building Trends Survey, about 60% of construction firms across the globe were involved in green construction projects. Certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) help construction companies to develop high-performance, sustainable residential and commercial buildings, and also offer a variety of benefits, from tax deductions to marketing opportunities. Sustainable construction materials such as natural paints and steel beams made from recycled material are being widely used in the UK. Other green construction techniques such as cross-ventilation for more natural environment, green construction software such as Construction Suite to ensure green compliance, and Green Globes management tool are also being used in the construction industry. For instance, some, Major companies using green construction techniques include Turner Construction Co, Clark Group, AECOM, Hensel Phelps and Holder Construction.

Construction Market Overview

The construction market consists of sales of construction services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that construct buildings or engineering projects (e.g., highways and utility systems). Establishments that prepare sites for new construction and those that subdivide land for sale as building sites are included in this market. The construction market includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs.



Construction Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Buildings Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning And Development

• By End User: Private, Public

• By Geography: The global construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Communications Construction Co., Ltd., China Evergrande Group.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Construction Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of construction market. The market report analyzes construction global market size, construction global market growth drivers, construction global market segments, construction global market major players, construction global market growth across geographies, and construction market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The construction market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

