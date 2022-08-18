Financially facilitating extra-ordinary businesses to participate in the Economic Boom of West Africa
Barika and Kraft, Dubai based financier talks about unprecedented opportunities that businesses face during the economic prosperity of the West African Region.
“Across our corporate base globally the interest in Africa is high and growing, and I would say it is about the level that it was in Asia 30 years ago.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As West Africa’s population booms, its economy continues to expand, the opportunities for businesses to trade across the region are vast. The rising need economy has presented various opportunities across all industries in West Africa. Previously an agriculturally driven economy is now facing a transition. Majority of the newly established businesses are catering the growing needs of the people of west Africa, which include industries such as Hospitality, Healthcare and Banking.
— Dominic Barton, global managing director of McKinsey & Company
One of the catalysts and driving forces for this economic can be seen from active participation of the West Africa Trade & Investment Hub (Trade Hub, which is a 5-year, $140 million trade and investment facilitation activity designed to improve private sector productivity, profitability, and competitiveness in West Africa through market-based approaches. The West Africa Trade and Investment Hub is a one-stop shop that partners with banks/financial institutions to provide financial support and business development services, capacity building, and best practices with the aim of making businesses viable and export ready, through the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA).
One of the largest economies in West Africa, Nigeria has seen significant surge in Energy usage. The government has been looking at alternate sources of energy such as Solar & Waste-to-Energy plants which has led to the inception of green power projects across the region. Barika and Kraft has been actively participating in this sector with a multitude of projects securing Seed-funding under the patronage of Barika and Kraft.
Apart from Nigeria, another nation observing a significant spike in economic prosperity is Ghana. Consumer expenditure has seen a large growth which is an early sign of nation-wide development. This west African nation is seeing a remarkable growth in exports as their dominant industry being Agriculture has undergone immense technological advancements which has benefited local farms to increase their yields. A lot of entrepreneurs are capturing the opportunity of being the first mover to establish/grow their presence in Ghana and Barika and Kraft has been actively reviewing opportunities of participation.
A representative from Barika and Kraft has informed us that there are a magnitude of projects currently being presented on a daily basis. Barika and Kraft focus on sourcing financial resources to the best of the projects that present their competence. Current projects that Barika and Kraft participate in include Green Energy, Hospitality, Fin-Tech, and Agriculture.
Barika and Kraft is a Dubai-based company providing financing services to global clients. More information is available by visiting its website at www.barika-kraft.com or email: info@barika-kraft.com
