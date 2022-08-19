Brazil Medical Devices Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

Brazil medical devices market report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian medical devices market is segmented into patient monitoring, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, defibrillators, and others (endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedic, radiotherapy). The market is further classified into product and end user. Based on product, the market is further divided into hemodynamic, cardiac monitoring, respiratory, multi-parameter, fetal and neonatal, remote patient monitor, neuromonitoring, temperature monitor, and weight management monitor.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The leading manufacturers profiled in this report are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthcare. The strategies implemented by the leading manufacturers, to strengthen their position in the market, are mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others.

The factors that fuel the growth of the Brazilian medical devices market are changing medical technology landscape encouraging the introduction of innovative products, increasing aging population, and rising government investments & trade initiatives. However, high cost of imported medical devices and high sales tariffs, challenging regulatory environment for approval, import, and sales of medical devices, and low penetration of medical devices in Brazil are factors restraining the growth of the market. Developing healthcare infrastructure, development of advanced ultrasound with a wide array of applications, and establishment of manufacturing facilities in the country by global players create opportunities in this market.

The MRI segment is classified on the basis of architecture, field strength, and application. Based on architecture, the market is further divided into closed and open MRI systems. The market is further classified based on field strength into high field, very high field, and low to mid field. The application segment is further classified into brain & neurological, spine & musculoskeletal, vascular, pelvic & abdominal, breast, and cardiac.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the Brazil medical devices market.

• This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of dominant segment of the market helps in understanding the current market trend.

• An in-depth analysis of key strategies adopted by major companies helps in understanding a competitive scenario.

