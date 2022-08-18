Gushcloud Japan, RELATION X launch Apex Legends Mobile division
The team consists of four members with various achievements in Apex Legends and other FPS game titles!
I will do my best to liven up the pro-esports scene of Apex Legends Mobile!”TOKYO, KANTō, JAPAN, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud Japan and its capital and business alliance partner RELATION X have newly established a professional team for the battle royale shooting game "Apex Legends Mobile."
— Magaretsu, Team Owner (Representative of RELATION X)
Members of team RELATION X include “Leo Shirogane,” former Japanese representative of Apex Legends, "Toob," former pro-esports team SCARZ member of PUBG Mobile, "Liz," world ranked 2nd in Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 opening, and "INSANE."
Team Information
Team name: RELATION X
Team operators: Gushcloud Japan Inc., RELATION X Inc.
Team representative: Magaretsu 2nd
Media Partner: eSports News Japan
eSports: https://esportsnewsjapan.jp/
Apex Legends Mobile Division Player Information
Liz
Twitter: @_Lizx7
Achievements: Apex Legends (PC) - S11 Predator
Apex Legends (Mobile) - S0 Highest 10th in the world, 2nd in the S1 Opening World
Toob
Twitter: @Tsuoob2
Achievements: Apex Legends (Mobile) - Predator Highest 8th
PUBG Mobile - Former SCARZ member
PUBGM Galaxy Championship Winner
INSANE
Twitter: @Insane_at
RELATION X e-Sports Division Representative and Player
Leo Shirogane
Twitter: @KINTA_EXTRA
Achievements: Apex Legends (PC) - Former Japan National Team, AL Cup Winner, ALGS Japan & Korea 5th & 8th
Apex Legends (Mobile) - Kill Average & Average Damage Ranking 1st
Team Owner (Representative of RELATION X)
Magaretsu
Twitter: @MAGARETSUTV
"I will do my best to liven up the pro-esports scene of Apex Legends Mobile!!"
For inquiries about team sponsorship, please contact Yukiya Hayashi at esports.jp@gushcloud.com.
