Gushcloud Japan, RELATION X launch Apex Legends Mobile division

Team Relation X. From Left: Liz, INSANE, Leo Shirogane, Toob, and Magaretsu.

Toob

Liz

Leo Shirogane

INSANE

The team consists of four members with various achievements in Apex Legends and other FPS game titles!

I will do my best to liven up the pro-esports scene of Apex Legends Mobile!”
— Magaretsu, Team Owner (Representative of RELATION X)
TOKYO, KANTō, JAPAN, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud Japan and its capital and business alliance partner RELATION X have newly established a professional team for the battle royale shooting game "Apex Legends Mobile."

Members of team RELATION X include “Leo Shirogane,” former Japanese representative of Apex Legends, "Toob," former pro-esports team SCARZ member of PUBG Mobile, "Liz," world ranked 2nd in Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 opening, and "INSANE."

Team Information
Team name: RELATION X
Team operators: Gushcloud Japan Inc., RELATION X Inc.
Team representative: Magaretsu 2nd
Media Partner: eSports News Japan
eSports: https://esportsnewsjapan.jp/

Apex Legends Mobile Division Player Information
Liz
Twitter: @_Lizx7
Achievements: Apex Legends (PC) - S11 Predator
Apex Legends (Mobile) - S0 Highest 10th in the world, 2nd in the S1 Opening World

Toob
Twitter: @Tsuoob2
Achievements: Apex Legends (Mobile) - Predator Highest 8th
PUBG Mobile - Former SCARZ member
PUBGM Galaxy Championship Winner

INSANE
Twitter: @Insane_at

RELATION X e-Sports Division Representative and Player
Leo Shirogane
Twitter: @KINTA_EXTRA
Achievements: Apex Legends (PC) - Former Japan National Team, AL Cup Winner, ALGS Japan & Korea 5th & 8th
Apex Legends (Mobile) - Kill Average & Average Damage Ranking 1st

Team Owner (Representative of RELATION X)
Magaretsu
Twitter: @MAGARETSUTV
"I will do my best to liven up the pro-esports scene of Apex Legends Mobile!!"

For inquiries about team sponsorship, please contact Yukiya Hayashi at esports.jp@gushcloud.com.

Ross Manicad
Gushcloud Talent Agency Pte Ltd
+63 945 985 6111
email us here

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


