Gushcloud Japan, RELATION X launch Apex Legends Mobile division

The team consists of four members with various achievements in Apex Legends and other FPS game titles!

I will do my best to liven up the pro-esports scene of Apex Legends Mobile!” — Magaretsu, Team Owner (Representative of RELATION X)

TOKYO, KANTō, JAPAN, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gushcloud Japan and its capital and business alliance partner RELATION X have newly established a professional team for the battle royale shooting game "Apex Legends Mobile."Members of team RELATION X include “Leo Shirogane,” former Japanese representative of Apex Legends, " Toob ," former pro- esports team SCARZ member of PUBG Mobile, " Liz ," world ranked 2nd in Apex Legends Mobile Season 1 opening, and "INSANE."Team InformationTeam name: RELATION XTeam operators: Gushcloud Japan Inc., RELATION X Inc.Team representative: Magaretsu 2ndMedia Partner: eSports News JapaneSports: https://esportsnewsjapan.jp/ Apex Legends Mobile Division Player InformationLizTwitter: @_Lizx7Achievements: Apex Legends (PC) - S11 PredatorApex Legends (Mobile) - S0 Highest 10th in the world, 2nd in the S1 Opening WorldToobTwitter: @Tsuoob2Achievements: Apex Legends (Mobile) - Predator Highest 8thPUBG Mobile - Former SCARZ memberPUBGM Galaxy Championship WinnerINSANETwitter: @Insane_atRELATION X e-Sports Division Representative and PlayerLeo ShiroganeTwitter: @KINTA_EXTRAAchievements: Apex Legends (PC) - Former Japan National Team, AL Cup Winner, ALGS Japan & Korea 5th & 8thApex Legends (Mobile) - Kill Average & Average Damage Ranking 1stTeam Owner (Representative of RELATION X)MagaretsuTwitter: @MAGARETSUTV"I will do my best to liven up the pro-esports scene of Apex Legends Mobile!!"For inquiries about team sponsorship, please contact Yukiya Hayashi at esports.jp@gushcloud.com.

