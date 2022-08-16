Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,092 in the last 365 days.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan received the Ambassador of Oman

UZBEKISTAN, August 16 - Yesterday, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov received the Ambassador of Oman to Uzbekistan Ahmed Al Katheeri

According to Uzbekistan MFA, the parties noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of Uzbekistan – Oman relations in all areas of mutual interest.

The importance of intensifying political-diplomatic cooperation on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international institutions, as well as in the “Central Asia – Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf” Strategic Dialogue format was emphasized.

The schedule of the upcoming meetings at various levels, including the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, was discussed.

The need for expanding the contractual and legal framework of cooperation was noted.

It was noted that the parties are ready to take joint measures to effectively use the potential of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, increase the volume and diversification of the structure of mutual trade, develop transport corridors, maintain direct contacts of business entities.

Several proposals on building up ties in the cultural-humanitarian field were also considered.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan received the Ambassador of Oman

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.