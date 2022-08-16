Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan received the Ambassador of Oman

UZBEKISTAN, August 16 - Yesterday, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov received the Ambassador of Oman to Uzbekistan Ahmed Al Katheeri

According to Uzbekistan MFA, the parties noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of Uzbekistan – Oman relations in all areas of mutual interest.

The importance of intensifying political-diplomatic cooperation on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international institutions, as well as in the “Central Asia – Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf” Strategic Dialogue format was emphasized.

The schedule of the upcoming meetings at various levels, including the next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, was discussed.

The need for expanding the contractual and legal framework of cooperation was noted.

It was noted that the parties are ready to take joint measures to effectively use the potential of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, increase the volume and diversification of the structure of mutual trade, develop transport corridors, maintain direct contacts of business entities.

Several proposals on building up ties in the cultural-humanitarian field were also considered.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan