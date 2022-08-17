Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the Prophet’s Mosque

UZBEKISTAN, August 17 - On August 17, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

As is known, Medina has an important place in the history of Islam. Prophet Muhammad moved here in 622. The longest Surahs of the Holy Quran were sent down here.

Al-Masjid an-Nabawi is a huge mosque built around the house of the Prophet. The Messenger of Allah himself and his great companions Abu Bakr Siddiq and Omar Ibn Khattab are buried here. This room in high regard is called “Hujra al-Saada” (“Room of Happiness”).

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, having arrived at the mosque, entered Hujra al-Saada, sent a blessing on the Prophet Muhammad, and greeted him. He recited a dua asking for peace and prosperity for our people.

The President of Uzbekistan also got acquainted with the Museum of the Life of the Prophet and Islamic Civilization.

The museum is dedicated to two large themes: the life and activity of the Prophet Muhammad, the development of Islamic culture and science, and their influence on the social and spiritual life. This is told through visual exhibits and technologies, in several foreign languages.

During the inspection of the museum, the President exchanged views with Saudi scholars on Islam, the ties that bind the Uzbek and Arab peoples.

Sheikh Dr. Nasser Al-Zahrani noted that the data presented in the museum are taken, in particular, from the books of our great ancestors Imam Bukhari and Imam Termizi. Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that scientific centers named after these outstanding thinkers are opened in Uzbekistan, monuments of Islamic culture are carefully preserved, and invited Saudi scientists to visit Uzbekistan.

The President of Uzbekistan also talked with our compatriots making the pilgrimage to Medina.

Then the President left for the city of Jeddah.

Source: UzA