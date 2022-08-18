Today, the world celebrates "Never Give Up Day"
More than 50 cities across the US & Canada have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day.
The person who never gives up in life is someone who believes that there is always a chance to win.”UNITED KINGDOM, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The timing is very fitting for such a proclamation given the courage seen throughout the pandemic. It comes when people need it most. The strength of this day gives us the time we need to grow so that we can become our fullest selves.
— Mr. Never Give Up
Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. Never Give Up Day tackles life lessons, rivalry, leadership, adversity and commitment. On this day we teach our youth one of the most important lessons of life: never give up the fight to survive and thrive in life.
Never Give Up Day is a great opportunity to reflect on how far you've come and the exciting challenges ahead of you - and remember, whatever your goal, you have what it takes. “Never give up” is what we’ve been told all our lives, by our parents, by storybooks, by teachers, coaches, mentors and peers. Never Give Up Day is now recognized as a significant day of influence and perseverance; We know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a way, Never Give Up Day helps demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact such a day has on society. If inspiration fuels creativity, then recognition fuels confidence. Never Give Up Day demonstrates how every act of recognition counts.
This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
