Independent Living Solutions, Inc Offers Various Mobility Equipment to Address Mobility Needs
Independent Living Solutions, Inc, a Wheat Ridge, Colorado-based company, introduces an array of new and recycled mobility equipment to enhance movements, promote comfort, and increase independence in people with mobility issues. The company has over 20 years of combined experience in sales, installations, and service of new and recycled mobility equipment, such as stairlifts, vertical lifts, in-home elevators, mobility shower supplies, and more, serving customers across the state.
Founded about 15 years ago, Independent Living Solutions Inc performs a cost-effective and comprehensive home evaluation of customers' accessibility needs to offer safe passage inside and outside their homes. It provides and installs new or recycled mobility equipment, per customers' choices, to enhance movement in and outside the house and promote independence and confidence in persons with mobility problems. The company likes to recycle mobility equipment, making them available for repurchase at affordable rates. Customers looking for different types of cost-effective mobility equipment can benefit significantly from Independent Living Solutions, Inc.
The company consists of a team of caring, compassionate, knowledgeable, skilled, and experienced individuals who work with designing and installing mobility solutions, large and small. The company has everything it needs in the warehouse and showroom facilities to allow its customers to enjoy its mobility styles and equipment.
Some of the mobility products you can find at Independent Living Solutions Inc include:
• Stair lifts- both straight and curved stair lifts.
• Vertical platform lifts- also known as wheelchair lifts.
• In-home elevators, which are the most convenient when ascending or descending multiple levels of the home.
• Ramps- effective for getting through fewer steps for entering the house.
• Ceiling lift system- an overhead motor that connects to a portable or permanent overhead track.
• Walk-in bathtubs that provide a safe and relaxing bathing experience. They can also be upgraded with jets for a circulatory massage; and more.
"As a company, we aim to enhance mobility, boost confidence, and increase independence in people with mobility problems by providing mobility equipment that helps address their needs," the company's rep stated. "All our recycled equipment is provided on a first-come, first-serve availability policy, so we encourage you to get in touch with us at the earliest," they added.
About the company: Independent Living Solutions, Inc offers affordable solutions to all your mobility challenges. Based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, the company provides new and recycled lifts, in-home elevators, walk-in bathtubs, and more, including different installation services.
Independent Living Solutions, Inc.
+1 (303) 463-8200
info@independentlivingsolutionsinc.com
