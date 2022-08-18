Submit Release
Today, America Celebrates "Never Give Up Day"

The person who never gives up in life is someone who believes that there is always a chance to win.”
— Mr. Never Give Up
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world seems to be lurching from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, dramatic changes to how we conduct our daily lives, economic uncertainty, and political and social turmoil, as well as an array of natural disasters. Then there are personal traumas that people are also dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, declining health, unemployment, divorce, violent crime, or tragic accidents. For many of us, this is a time of unprecedented struggle and upheaval.

More than 50 cities across the US & Canada have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day. The timing is very fitting for such a proclamation given the courage seen throughout the pandemic. It comes when people need it most. The strength of this day gives us the time we need to grow so that we can become our fullest selves.

Never Give Up Day is a global celebration day focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. Facing defeat, coping with stress or even handling the victory - requires a lot of perseverance and a lot of hard work. And that’s one thing you learn on Never Give Up Day. You Never Give Up!

On this day we are part of a big family with millions of people in the same boat, encouraging the general public to never give up the fight against global issues of concern like illness, poverty and climate change. This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.

Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)

Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)

Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw

for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
USA: (929) 388 2146
Canada: (647) 243 7276
info@nevergiveupday.com

Alain Horowitz
Never Give Up
+1 929-388-2146
email us here

Never Give Up

You just read:

