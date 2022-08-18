Ship To Box Ranked as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the USA by Inc. 5000

Shop and Ship from the USA Shop and Ship from the USA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipToBox.com, a leading and tech-enabled online shopping and shipping IoT service platform, today announced the Company is an honoree of the Inc. 5000. As a member of America’s most elite companies — 5,000 strong — Ship To Box has reached the uppermost echelon of elite companies like Microsoft, Pandora, Under Armour and other trailblazing titans. The Company is continuing its broader geographical footprint and scaling its suite of offerings to more businesses and customers, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.shiptobox.com “We are excited by this honor and recognition. Over the past years, Ship to Box has been on a mission to move our IoT technology and innovation forward, including launching the “You shop, we ship” mail forwarding, and the “Buy for me” one-stop shopping and shipping online platform.“Our ambitious, comprehensive initiatives are to continue delivering a more sustainable future, and our team is truly moving shopping and shipping forward by delivering what matters, on time, and at a high service level”, said Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of Ship To Box. “We have been working hard and diligently to advance our sustainability mission, including enterprise-wide strategies and initiatives, and collaborations with leading corporate partners.”The pandemic pushed e-commerce further with more consumers shopping and shipping online and more frequently. Overall, in 2021, consumers spent nearly $871 billion online with merchants from the USA, up 14.2% from about $763 billion in 2020.ShipToBox.com has pioneered a straightforward process of forwarding packages by leveraging proprietary technology as well as trusted relationships with a comprehensive global network of logistics partners, resulting in unparalleled reliability. ShipToBox.com built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow businesses and customers to generate pricing, securely book online and track the shipment in real-time, and instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method of shipment for each individual shopping and shipping.About Ship To Box www.shiptobox.com Ship To Box is among one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, and a leading and tech-enabled online platform that provides shopping and shipping services, and delivery to more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.Learn more at www.ShipToBox.com for “You shop, we ship – mail forward” and “Buy for me”.Forward-Looking StatementsWhen used within this press release, the words “outlook,” “guidance,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements about the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering of securities by the Company and the use of net proceeds of such offering. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

