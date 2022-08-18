Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,070 in the last 365 days.

Macro Hedge Fund LHG Capital’s AUM Surpasses US$750M After Record Inflow

I believe the huge growth in capital inflow is testament to our consistent results and we look forward to continuing our great returns and minimal drawdown for our investors.”
— Sean Burton, Chief Commercial Officer
HONG KONG SAR, CHINA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LHG Capital Management, a hedge fund firm focused on global macro investment strategies, received over US$600 million in net inflows in 2022. The firm’s total assets under management surpassed US$750 million in August 2022, making it one of the largest hedge funds dedicated exclusively to global macro investing in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Flagship Fund
The hedge fund firm’s flagship global macro fund, the LHG Premium Investments Fund (the “Fund”), reported a 6-month return of 15% between October 2021 and April 2022, with a maximum peak-to-trough drawdown of -2.17%.

Following an extensive consultation with its flagship fund investors, LHG's management team decided to restructure the Fund into a private equity-style closed-ended fund with a three-year lockup period as the firm tries to build a longer-term, more stable capital base.

In July, LHG’s existing investors committed an additional €250 million (US$260 million) into the newly-structured closed-ended fund, significantly boosting the firm’s assets under management.

New Product Launches
New product launches also played an important role in expanding LHG’s asset base. In April, the firm launched its first ever onshore Yuan-denominated fund in mainland China. The onshore fund saw strong investor demand and has already stopped accepting outside capital as of August.

In May, the firm also introduced its customized Individually Managed Account offering and hired Zurich-based veteran macro trader and family office advisor Patrick Pfister as its portfolio manager.

Broadened Client Base
When Laurence Yang, LHG’s Co-Chief Investment Officer, first founded the firm in 2017, its investor base consisted of primarily family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Today, the firm has successfully broadened its client base to also include Fortune Global 500 companies, large consortiums and private banks.

About LHG Capital Management
LHG Capital Management is a global alternative investment management company, dedicated exclusively to global macro investing. Strategically headquartered in Hong Kong and Liechtenstein, LHG has additional representative offices in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Sydney and Zürich.

LHG's macro strategies employ a top-down, quantamental (quantitative + fundamental) research-driven process to invest in high-conviction ideas across asset classes, currencies and geographies.

Sean Burton
LHG Capital Management
+852 8192 6678
ir@lhgcm.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Macro Hedge Fund LHG Capital’s AUM Surpasses US$750M After Record Inflow

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.