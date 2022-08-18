Designs Raptor Opens New Location in Ontario, Toronto, Canada

Designs Raptor Logo About Designs Raptor

Designs Raptor Extends Operations in Canada

FLORIDA, TAMPA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designs Raptor is located in Tampa, USA, and recently has expanded its operations in Ontario, Toronto, Canada. They cater to several services that are suited to meet the varying needs of multiple businesses. Their services are divided into five main categories; Web Design and Development, Content Management, Logo Design, Video Animation, and Social Media Management.

The web services they offer include WordPress Design and Development, Customized Development, Post-Development Editing of web pages, etc. Their services aim to help clients gain an indulging website that focuses mainly on attracting customers with the expectation to gain a higher conversion rate.

Their content management services include online Blog Posts, Web Content, Book Writing, and all other Marketing related content creation. They have made a known name for themselves in the industry thanks to their dedicated team of writers. The writers who are associated with Designs Raptor have decades of marketing experience by their side.

Designs Raptor also offers a range of Graphic Design Services that aspire to improve a business's visual appeal. Under which they provide Branding and Logo Design Services. It has been found that their Video Animation Packages for 30-60 seconds are highly affordable, and it appears of great interest to many online consumers. They have the experience to create animation videos that are informative and engaging, leaving a memorable impression of your brand even on first-time customers.

And another service of theirs that is very much in demand is their Social Media Services. They have the expertise required to cater to Social Media Business Account Creation, Management, and Posting of Paid and Unpaid Campaigns. They guarantee results as they assign dedicated Project Managers on each client's project who are responsible to provide you with weekly and/or monthly updates.

Designs Raptor dedicatedly works on delivering results! They enable businesses to apply effective marketing strategies even in today's intense digital ecosystem. Services attained from them will ensure:

· Better Online Reach on various social media and other PR platforms.

· Improvement in Brand Image and Online Presence.

· Advance Tech integrated solutions to your marketing problems.

Designs Raptor is a leading Digital Marketing and Web Design Agency that allows businesses to bring their brand a posstive growth online. To date, they have worked with nearly 500 different companies from various industries. As they extend their operations in Canada Designs Raptor is giving back to their customers by offering a Premium Discount of 25% Off. For more information, please visit their website: Designsraptor.com/

Nathan Enoch Burridge has been a part of the Digital Marketing Industry for years. His passion is to help people in every aspect of Online Marketing, thanks to his in-depth expertise. He is an experienced author who has written for several niches and books, but above all, he loves spending time with his family, volunteering, and working for positive change. Nathan Burridge is associated with Core Web Digitals and a few other reputable names from the industry. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

