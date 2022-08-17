Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,872 in the last 365 days.

Physicists research how aerosol particulates from wind instruments move through the air

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania supported by two grants from the U.S. National Science Foundation have studied the aerosols of musicians playing wind instruments. The findings will inform safety guidelines for not only musical performances but public gatherings in general.

The scientists' intent was to answer the question of how many aerosol particulates were generated from the instruments and how quickly the particulates moved through the air.

"You can have a big jet of air coming out, but if the aerosol concentration is very low it doesn't much matter," said Douglas Jerolmack, one of the authors of the paper. "Or you can have a lot of aerosols that get concentrated in a narrow beam. Those things are important to understand."

The researchers observed a wind instrument orchestra, tracked the aerosols emitted from the performers’ instruments and used a laser beam to map the trajectory of the particulates.

"It's just like on a rainy day, you will see the water droplets if the sun shines through," said co-author Paulo Arratia.

The particulate emissions were close in size to aerosols expelled during daily activities like breathing and speaking. Particulates of those sizes can travel far when the airflow is strong enough, according to the scientists.

"When you observe the flow, you see these puffs and eddies and we know that they spread, but we didn't know if there was going to be anything general among these instruments," said Jerolmack. "Here, we found that by measuring only flow and aerosol concentration and counts, we can make predictions about how far aerosols will travel."

According to the researchers’ observations, the airborne aerosol particulates from most wind instruments dissipate within 6 feet of the source, similar to emissions from talking. The findings from the research will act as a model for understanding how respiratory pathogens are transmitted by airborne aerosols.

"Now we have something to work with for potential concerns, an outbreak of influenza or something like that," said Arratia. "We can use the findings about flow, plug in numbers about infectiousness and viral loads, and adapt it to understand risk.”

You just read:

Physicists research how aerosol particulates from wind instruments move through the air

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.